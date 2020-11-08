© 2020
Telling West Virginia's Story
West Virginia's General Election is Tuesday, November 3. WVPB will be covering the statewide races and offering NPR coverage of the national elections.

Live Results: West Virginia Constitutional Officers

Published November 3, 2020 at 12:20 PM EST
Election News & Live Race Results

The West Virginia Constitution mandates that — beyond the governor — five elected officers are to oversee the state's executive branch.

Like in all other presidential election years, each of those five seats — Agriculture Commissioner, Attorney General, Auditor, Secretary of State and Treasurer — are all on the ballot in the 2020 general election.

