West Virginia Election 2020
Election 2020
West Virginia's General Election is Tuesday, November 3. WVPB will be covering the statewide races and offering NPR coverage of the national elections.

Live Results: West Virginia House of Delegates

Published November 3, 2020 at 12:18 PM EST
Election 2020 - house.png

Election News & Live Race Results

With terms lasting two years, all 100 seats in the West Virginia House of Delegates are up for grabs this election. Republicans currently hold a majority in the state's lower chamber with to 58 seats. Democrats now hold 41 seats and there is a single independent.

Given the considerable majority and the increasing grasp of Republicans in recent years, political experts forecast little chance of Democrats flipping the state's lower chamber.

However, the once-dominate Democrats have chipped away at the margin since Republicans took over the statehouse in 2014 — for the first time in more than eight decades — and, at the time, held 64 seats.

