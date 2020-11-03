Live Results: West Virginia House of Delegates

Election News & Live Race Results

With terms lasting two years, all 100 seats in the West Virginia House of Delegates are up for grabs this election. Republicans currently hold a majority in the state's lower chamber with to 58 seats. Democrats now hold 41 seats and there is a single independent.

Given the considerable majority and the increasing grasp of Republicans in recent years, political experts forecast little chance of Democrats flipping the state's lower chamber.

However, the once-dominate Democrats have chipped away at the margin since Republicans took over the statehouse in 2014 — for the first time in more than eight decades — and, at the time, held 64 seats.