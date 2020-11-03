© 2020
Telling West Virginia's Story
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government
West Virginia Election 2020
Election 2020
West Virginia's General Election is Tuesday, November 3. WVPB will be covering the statewide races and offering NPR coverage of the national elections.

Live Results: West Virginia Senate

Published November 3, 2020 at 12:16 PM EST
Election 2020 Results - Senate.png

Election News & Live Race Results

With Republicans holding a 20 to 14 advantage over Democrats in West Virginia's upper chamber, big fundraising hauls, outside spending, the lingering effects of two recent teacher strikes and Senate President Mitch Carmichael being unseated in the June 9 primary, many races are expected to be highly competitive this election.

Democrats are looking to cut into the Republicans' lead and possibly take the majority. But with West Virginia trending red in recent elections — and the GOP running opposed in two districts — Democrats may have an uphill battle to make that a reality.

Tags

GovernmentElection 2020West Virginia Senate
Hey, thanks for reading.
WVPB is local news, education, music, and entertainment for West Virginia.
Your donation today will help keep us strong and vital.
Donate Now