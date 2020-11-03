Live Results: West Virginia Senate

Election News & Live Race Results

With Republicans holding a 20 to 14 advantage over Democrats in West Virginia's upper chamber, big fundraising hauls, outside spending, the lingering effects of two recent teacher strikes and Senate President Mitch Carmichael being unseated in the June 9 primary, many races are expected to be highly competitive this election.

Democrats are looking to cut into the Republicans' lead and possibly take the majority. But with West Virginia trending red in recent elections — and the GOP running opposed in two districts — Democrats may have an uphill battle to make that a reality.