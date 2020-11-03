Live Results: U.S. House of Representatives

Election News & Live Race Results

While West Virginia is expected to lose a congressional seat following the final count of the U.S. Census, all three of the Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives are up Tuesday for re-election. All three incumbents have closely aligned themselves with President Donald Trump.

In the 1st District, Rep. David McKinley is seeking a sixth term in the U.S. House as he hopes to fend off Democrat Natalie Cline.

Rep. Alex Mooney is aiming for a fourth term representing the 2nd District as he goes up against Democrat Cathy Kunkel.

And in the state's 3rd District, Rep. Carol Miller is aiming for her second term in congress. She's squaring off against Hillary Turner.