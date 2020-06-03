© 2020
Telling West Virginia's Story
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Election 2020

West Virginia Election 2020

Election 2020

West Virginia's General Election is Tuesday, November 3. WVPB will have live news & results (when available) that evening for all of the state-wide races.

Important Dates
October 13, 2020 - Voter Registration Deadline
October 21 – October 31, 2020 - Early Voting at the county courthouse, annex or designated community voting location during normal business hours and Saturdays 9AM to 5PM.
October 28, 2020 - Deadline for Absentee by Mail Application. Absentee applications received after October 28, even if postmarked, cannot be accepted by law.
November 2, 2020 - Deadline to hand-deliver Absentee Ballot to County Clerk’s office.
November 3, 2020 - General Election Day: Polls open 6:30 AM to 7: 30 PM and absentee ballots must be postmarked.
November 9, 2020 - (Canvass) - Absentee Ballot postmarked by Election Day accepted if received by start of Canvass.
Capitol Dome, Capitol, Legislature
Perry Bennett
/
West Virginia Legislative Photography
Government
W.Va. GOP Achieves ‘Supermajority’ In House of Delegates, Flips Several Dem Districts
Emily Allen
,
Republicans in the House of Delegates reported several wins according to unofficial election results from Tuesday night.
Election 2020 - live updates 3.png
Government
Live Updates: West Virginia Votes In 2020 Election
Incumbent Republicans have taken key races in West Virginia.President Donald Trump, U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, and Gov. Jim Justice, were all declared early winners as polls closed in West Virginia at 7:30 p.m. U.S. Reps. David McKinley, Alex Mooney, and Carol Miller have also won re-election, the Associated Press is reporting.

Election News & Live Race Results

Load More