Election 2020

West Virginia's General Election is Tuesday, November 3. WVPB will have live news & results (when available) that evening for all of the state-wide races.



Important Dates

October 13, 2020 - Voter Registration Deadline

October 21 – October 31, 2020 - Early Voting at the county courthouse, annex or designated community voting location during normal business hours and Saturdays 9AM to 5PM.

October 28, 2020 - Deadline for Absentee by Mail Application. Absentee applications received after October 28, even if postmarked, cannot be accepted by law.

November 2, 2020 - Deadline to hand-deliver Absentee Ballot to County Clerk’s office.

November 3, 2020 - General Election Day: Polls open 6:30 AM to 7: 30 PM and absentee ballots must be postmarked.

November 9, 2020 - (Canvass) - Absentee Ballot postmarked by Election Day accepted if received by start of Canvass.