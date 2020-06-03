Election 2020

Republicans in the House of Delegates reported several wins according to unofficial election results from Tuesday night.
Incumbent Republicans have taken key races in West Virginia.President Donald Trump, U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, and Gov. Jim Justice, were all declared early winners as polls closed in West Virginia at 7:30 p.m. U.S. Reps. David McKinley, Alex Mooney, and Carol Miller have also won re-election, the Associated Press is reporting.
With Pennsylvania in Joe Biden's column, the former vice president gains the 270 electoral votes needed to be elected.
A ‘Red Tsunami’ Driven By Trump’s Popularity: What The GOP’s Dominance In West Virginia Portends For The StatehouseWhile the race for President is yet to be decided, the dust has settled for other races up and down the ballot in West Virginia. It’s immediately clear that the Republican Party is fully in control of nearly every aspect of state government.
Former coal executive Don Blankenship, who went to prison for his role in the Upper Big Branch Mine disaster in West Virginia, drew about 55,000 votes Tuesday as a third-party candidate for president, including thousands of votes in closely contested states.
Compared to the 2016 election, voter turnout for the 2020 general election increased slightly in Kentucky and Ohio, while West Virginia — which had some of the nation’s lowest turnout in 2016 — saw a substantial jump, bringing the state up to just above the historic national average.
Republican Riley Moore, a former member of the West Virginia House of Delegates, has defeated incumbent Democrat John Perdue for the office of West Virginia State Treasurer.
Republicans win tough contests in South Carolina, Iowa, Texas and Montana. Democrats flip seats in Colorado and Arizona, but their path to a majority is uphill.
Trump spoke after the AP called Texas, Florida, Ohio and Iowa for him. Tight races, strong turnout and record amounts of mail-in voting left millions of legitimate votes still to be counted.
You're probably anxious about the results, but patience may truly be a virtue on election night. Here's how to approach the evening.
Early Voting, Returned Absentee Ballots Signal Potentially Record-Breaking Numbers For West VirginiaMore than 389,000 West Virginians have cast ballots ahead of Tuesday’s general election. That number accounts for absentee and early voting and a turnout so far of just under 31 percent.