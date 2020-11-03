Live Results: U.S. Senate

Election News & Live Race Results

In the race for U.S. Senate, Republican incumbent Shelley Moore Capito is looking to defend her seat against Democrat Paula Jean Swearengin.

Capito, a long-standing force in state Republican Politics was first elected to the nation's upper chamber in 2014, after four years in the West Virginia House of Delegates and 14 years in the U.S. House of Representatives. According to ProPublica's Represent — an she is the fourth-most loyal Republican in the U.S. Senate, breaking with a majority of her party 1.6 percent of the time.

Swearengin first entered the political arena in 2018, when she pulled over 30 percent of the vote against Democratic stalwart Joe Manchin in that year's primary for U.S. Senate. In the June 2020 primary, she defeated former state senator and one-time congressional candidate Richard Ojeda. Backed by progressives like Bernie Sanders and other prominent Democrats, Swearengin has made "Medicare For All" a key component of her platform.