© 2020
Telling West Virginia's Story
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government
West Virginia Election 2020
Election 2020
West Virginia's General Election is Tuesday, November 3. WVPB will be covering the statewide races and offering NPR coverage of the national elections.

Live Results: U.S. President

Published November 3, 2020 at 12:24 PM EST
Election 2020 results - president.png

Election News & Live Race Results

President Donald Trump handedly won West Virginia in 2016 over Democrat Hillary Clinton by more than 42-percentage points. While many political forecasters believe Trump will take the state again this election, his margin of victory isn't expected to be as significant.

Whether those predictions ring true remain to be seen. You can follow along as results come in here:

Tags

GovernmentElection 2020U.S. President
Hey, thanks for reading.
WVPB is local news, education, music, and entertainment for West Virginia.
Your donation today will help keep us strong and vital.
Donate Now