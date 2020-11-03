West Virginia's General Election is Tuesday, November 3. WVPB will be covering the statewide races and offering NPR coverage of the national elections.
Live Results: U.S. President
Election News & Live Race Results
President Donald Trump handedly won West Virginia in 2016 over Democrat Hillary Clinton by more than 42-percentage points. While many political forecasters believe Trump will take the state again this election, his margin of victory isn't expected to be as significant.
Whether those predictions ring true remain to be seen. You can follow along as results come in here: