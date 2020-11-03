West Virginia's General Election is Tuesday, November 3. WVPB will be covering the statewide races and offering NPR coverage of the national elections.
Live Results: West Virginia Governor
Election News & Live Race Results
Republican incumbent Gov. Jim Justice was elected in 2016 as a Democrat before switching parties less than a year later.
In the race for the governor's mansion in 2020, the billionaire businessman-turned-politician faces off against Democrat Ben Salango, an attorney, small business owner and Kanawha County Commissioner.