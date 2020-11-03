© 2020
Telling West Virginia's Story
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government
West Virginia Election 2020
Election 2020
West Virginia's General Election is Tuesday, November 3. WVPB will be covering the statewide races and offering NPR coverage of the national elections.

Live Results: West Virginia Governor

Published November 3, 2020 at 12:12 PM EST
Election 2020 Results - Governor.png

Election News & Live Race Results

Republican incumbent Gov. Jim Justice was elected in 2016 as a Democrat before switching parties less than a year later.

In the race for the governor's mansion in 2020, the billionaire businessman-turned-politician faces off against Democrat Ben Salango, an attorney, small business owner and Kanawha County Commissioner.

Tags

GovernmentElection 2020West Virginia Governor
Hey, thanks for reading.
WVPB is local news, education, music, and entertainment for West Virginia.
Your donation today will help keep us strong and vital.
Donate Now