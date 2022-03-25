George Washington High Wins W.Va. High School Academic Contest

George Washington High School of Charleston on Friday won an academic competition involving teams of students from across West Virginia.

George Washington defeated Spring Mills High School of Berkeley County in the championship round of the West Virginia Academic Showdown at the state Culture Center in Charleston. George Washington won $10,000 and Spring Mills $6,000.

In addition, George Washington team captain Reese Mason received $1,000 for being chosen the top competitor.

Under the competition, which was based on the popular History Bowl quiz format, 29 teams from 19 high schools signed up for four regional events. The eight regional winners then advanced to the state finals.

Berkeley Springs and PikeView were eliminated in the semifinals and received $4,000. Greenbrier East, Ripley, Sherman and Tug Valley were eliminated in the quarterfinals and received $3,000.

The competition subjects included literature, math, history, science, geography, fine arts, religion and mythology, social science, philosophy, current events, pop culture and general knowledge.

Schools formed teams of four students from grades 9 through 12 with a fifth member serving as an alternate.