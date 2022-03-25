© 2022 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Telling West Virginia's Story
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Education

George Washington High Wins W.Va. High School Academic Contest

West Virginia Public Broadcasting | By Associated Press
Published March 25, 2022 at 5:26 PM EDT
GW Wins Academic Showdown.JPG
Daniel Walker
/
West Virginia Public Broadcasting
George Washington High School of Charleston won the first West Virginia Academic Showdown on Friday.

George Washington High School of Charleston on Friday won an academic competition involving teams of students from across West Virginia.

George Washington defeated Spring Mills High School of Berkeley County in the championship round of the West Virginia Academic Showdown at the state Culture Center in Charleston. George Washington won $10,000 and Spring Mills $6,000.

In addition, George Washington team captain Reese Mason received $1,000 for being chosen the top competitor.

Under the competition, which was based on the popular History Bowl quiz format, 29 teams from 19 high schools signed up for four regional events. The eight regional winners then advanced to the state finals.

Berkeley Springs and PikeView were eliminated in the semifinals and received $4,000. Greenbrier East, Ripley, Sherman and Tug Valley were eliminated in the quarterfinals and received $3,000.

The competition subjects included literature, math, history, science, geography, fine arts, religion and mythology, social science, philosophy, current events, pop culture and general knowledge.

Schools formed teams of four students from grades 9 through 12 with a fifth member serving as an alternate.

Tags

Education West Virginia Academic ShowdownEducation NewsWest Virginia Culture Center
Associated Press
The Associated Press is an American not-for-profit news agency. Founded in 1846, it operates as a cooperative, unincorporated association.
See stories by Associated Press
wvpb_cl_vertical_message.png
It's the power of community.

WVPB is local news, education, music, and entertainment for West Virginia.
Your donation today will help keep us strong and vital.
Donate Now
Related Content