© 2022 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Telling West Virginia's Story
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Education

W.Va. Academic Contest To Crown High School Champion

West Virginia Public Broadcasting | By Associated Press,
Liz McCormick
Published March 25, 2022 at 12:44 PM EDT
Double Cameras.jpeg
Daniel Walker
/
West Virginia Public Broadcasting
The championship round of the West Virginia Academic Showdown is ongoing at the state Culture Center in Charleston.

An academic competition involving teams from West Virginia high schools will crown its winner Friday afternoon.

The championship round of the West Virginia Academic Showdown is ongoing at the state Culture Center in Charleston. It started around 9 a.m. Friday morning.

Under the competition, which is based on the popular History Bowl format, 29 teams from 19 high schools signed up for four regional events. The regional winners then advanced to the state finals.

The competing high schools in Friday’s finale are Berkeley Springs, George Washington, Greenbrier East, PikeView, Ripley, Sherman, Spring Mills, and Tug Valley.

The competition subjects include literature, math, history, science, geography, fine arts, religion and mythology, social science, philosophy, current events, pop culture and general knowledge.

Schools formed teams of four students from grades 9 through 12 with a fifth member serving as an alternate.

The event is a partnership between Senate President Craig Blair, the West Virginia Department of Education, the West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission, the West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture, and History, and West Virginia Public Broadcasting.

WVPB is streaming the day-long championship live online and on television.

Tags

Education Education NewsWest Virginia Academic Showdown
Associated Press
The Associated Press is an American not-for-profit news agency. Founded in 1846, it operates as a cooperative, unincorporated association.
See stories by Associated Press
Liz McCormick
Liz McCormick is WVPB's Webmaster and Eastern Panhandle Bureau Chief. Liz is a native of Charleston, West Virginia and received her Bachelor of Arts in Communication and New Media from Shepherd University in 2014. You can connect with Liz via email at emccormick@wvpublic.org or on Twitter @LizMcCormickWV
See stories by Liz McCormick
wvpb_cl_vertical_message.png
It's the power of community.

WVPB is local news, education, music, and entertainment for West Virginia.
Your donation today will help keep us strong and vital.
Donate Now
Related Content