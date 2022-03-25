W.Va. Academic Contest To Crown High School Champion

An academic competition involving teams from West Virginia high schools will crown its winner Friday afternoon.

The championship round of the West Virginia Academic Showdown is ongoing at the state Culture Center in Charleston. It started around 9 a.m. Friday morning.

Under the competition, which is based on the popular History Bowl format, 29 teams from 19 high schools signed up for four regional events. The regional winners then advanced to the state finals.

The competing high schools in Friday’s finale are Berkeley Springs, George Washington, Greenbrier East, PikeView, Ripley, Sherman, Spring Mills, and Tug Valley.

The competition subjects include literature, math, history, science, geography, fine arts, religion and mythology, social science, philosophy, current events, pop culture and general knowledge.

Schools formed teams of four students from grades 9 through 12 with a fifth member serving as an alternate.

The event is a partnership between Senate President Craig Blair, the West Virginia Department of Education, the West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission, the West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture, and History, and West Virginia Public Broadcasting.

WVPB is streaming the day-long championship live online and on television.