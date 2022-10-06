© 2022 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Telling West Virginia's Story
Health & Science

W.Va.'s COVID-19 Hospitalization Rate Declining

West Virginia Public Broadcasting | By Amelia Knisely
Published October 6, 2022 at 2:57 PM EDT
COVID-19 hospitalization rates in the state are on the decline.

State health leaders are urging residents to get the newest COVID-19 booster shot and a flu shot ahead of winter. New research indicates an expected bump in COVID-19 cases this fall during cooler weather.

While deaths associated with COVID-19 continue to be reported in West Virginia, the state’s hospitalization rate is declining.

”We’re down to 190 cases that are hospitalized in West Virginia – 29 in the ICU and 13 on ventilators,” Gov. Jim Justice said Thursday in a virtual press conference. “And, you can see more of our state is in green and that’s good.”

One month ago, the state health department reported 300 hospitalizations, bringing the state much closer to the predetermined statewide capacity of 500 coronavirus hospitalizations.

Justice also reported 7,445 West Virginia residents have now died from the virus.

There are 968 active COVID-19 cases in the state.

Amelia Knisely
Reporter, aknisely@wvpublic.org
See stories by Amelia Knisely
