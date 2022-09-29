© 2022 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Health & Science
app-health-ful.png
Appalachia Health News
Appalachia Health News tells the story of our health challenges and how we overcome them throughout the region. 

Health Officials Advocate For COVID-19 Booster Ahead Of Cooler Weather

West Virginia Public Broadcasting | By Amelia Knisely
Published September 29, 2022 at 4:43 PM EDT
Registered Nurse Morgan James loads a syringe with a dose of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine at the Blood Bank of Alaska in Anchorage.
West Virginia health leaders fear COVID-19 cases could jump as cold weather settles in.

State coronavirus Czar Dr. Clay Marsh said Thursday that the United Kingdom, which is several weeks ahead of West Virginia with cooler weather, has seen a 17 percent increase in hospitalizations in recent weeks.

Marsh cautioned that the spike wasn’t because of the two newer omicron subvariants.

“It’s really because they’re seeing waning immunity because not enough of their citizens have been vaccinated with the newest booster shot,” Marsh said during the governor’s virtual COVID-19 press briefing. “And, also because people are not taking the same precautions.”

Marsh urged West Virginia residents to get the newest COVID-19 booster shot. Nationwide, fewer than two percent of people have received the newest booster shot, he noted.

While the state’s current COVID-19 case numbers have declined, deaths linked to the virus continue to be reported.

State health leaders are also urging residents to get their flu vaccinations.

More information on COVID-19 boosters is available here.

Amelia Knisely
Reporter, aknisely@wvpublic.org
