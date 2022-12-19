Federal Infrastructure Funding Granted To Coalfields Expressway Project

Grant funding totaling $25 million is going towards the Coalfields Expressway in the southern part of the state.

The money comes from the federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act and will go towards the construction of a new segment of road connecting the north end of Mullens in Wyoming County to the segment of West Virginia Route 16 east of New Richmond.

The proposed four-lane highway has been in development on-and-off since 1998. When completed, it will connect Interstates 64 and 77, also known as the West Virginia Turnpike, in Beckley with U.S. Route 23 near Slate, Virginia.

Work started on another segment of the highway connecting it to the town of Welch in August, which is expected to be finished in 2026.

“This highway will make our state more accessible, connect workers to jobs, and help drive tourism and other economic activity,” U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., said in a joint statement alongside fellow Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va. “Today marks an important step for the future of this key highway project, and I’m looking forward to seeing the impact it will have on all West Virginians.”

“Our Bipartisan Infrastructure Law continues to bring historic investments to West Virginia — creating long-term, good-paying jobs while also addressing the state’s infrastructure needs,” Manchin echoed. “The funding announced today will help construct the Coalfields Expressway to better connect our southern West Virginia communities, and I look forward to seeing the positive impacts of this project for years to come.”

The governor’s office announced last week that $548 million from the same federal grant will go to help maintain bridges across the state.