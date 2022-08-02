© 2022 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Telling West Virginia's Story
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government

Coalfields Expressway To Welch Breaks Ground

West Virginia Public Broadcasting | By Jessica Lilly
Published August 2, 2022 at 12:05 PM EDT
52256693335_c42cac3a1c_k.jpg
WV Governor's Office
Groundbreaking ceremony of Coalfields Expressway construction to Welch, W.Va.

Gov. Jim Justice, the West Virginia Department of Transportation and local officials celebrated the next phase of the Coalfields Expressway Monday. The road is expected to help with economic development and connect parts of mountainous southern West Virginia .

The bid for the construction of the next five miles of the road to Welch was awarded to Bizzack Construction of Lexington, Kentucky in May. The project is part of Justice’s Roads To Prosperity program. The same program helped to complete the road from Slab Fork to Mullens in Wyoming County, which opened in 2020.

The planned route continues into southwest Virginia through Grundy and will end at Pound, Virginia connecting with U.S. 23.

The four lane highway broke ground back in 2000 but the idea for the road goes back to the late 1960's, when the road was called the Beckley to Grundy Road. The infrastructure project is more than 27 years in the making.

More than 15 years ago a Marshall University study conducted a study that found that the Coalfields Expressway would help create a better economy for the region.

Tags

Government Coalfields ExpresswayCoalfield CommunitiesSouthern Coalfields
Jessica Lilly
Southern W.Va. Bureau Chief, Reporter/Producer, jlilly@wvpublic.org, 304-384-5981, @JessicaYLilly
See stories by Jessica Lilly
wvpb_cl_vertical_message.png
It's the power of community.

WVPB is local news, education, music, and entertainment for West Virginia.
Your donation today will help keep us strong and vital.
Donate Now
Related Content