© 2022 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Telling West Virginia's Story
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Energy & Environment

Appalachian Power, For 2nd Time, Seeks Cost Recovery In Virginia

West Virginia Public Broadcasting | By Curtis Tate
Published April 14, 2022 at 3:42 PM EDT
Mountaineer1.jpg
Curtis Tate
/
WVPB
The Mountaineer power plant in Mason County, West Virginia.

Appalachian Power has gone back to regulators in Virginia to request approval of upgrades to two power plants in West Virginia.

Appalachian Power has about 500,000 customers in Virginia who receive power from the Mountaineer and John Amos power plants.

Last year, the State Corporation Commission rejected wastewater treatment upgrades for the two plants that are needed to keep them operating past 2028.

The company has asked again for Virginia ratepayers to share the cost of the upgrades with West Virginia. The West Virginia Public Service Commission gave Appalachian Power the go-ahead last year to proceed with the work.

But Virginia has the Clean Economy Act, which requires a transition from fossil fuels to renewables. Though the state’s voters elected a new governor, attorney general and House of Delegates last year, the law is not likely to be repealed.

If the commission denies the request again, Appalachian Power’s West Virginia customers will be paying for the upgrades all on their own.

Tags

Energy & Environment Appalachian PowerPSCAEP
Curtis Tate
Energy and Environment Reporter, ctate@wvpublic.org, 202-679-8470, @tatecurtis
See stories by Curtis Tate
wvpb_cl_vertical_message.png
It's the power of community.

WVPB is local news, education, music, and entertainment for West Virginia.
Your donation today will help keep us strong and vital.
Donate Now
Related Content