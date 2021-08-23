© 2021 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Virginia Regulators Reject Plan to Extend Life of Amos, Mountaineer Coal Plants

West Virginia Public Broadcasting | By Curtis Tate
Published August 23, 2021 at 3:45 PM EDT
Mountaineer1.jpg
Curtis Tate
/
WVPB
The Mountaineer power plant in Mason County, West Virginia.

The Virginia Corporation Commission on Monday rejected Appalachian Power’s plan to keep the John Amos and Mountaineer power plants in West Virginia operating through 2040.

The commission denied the company permission to make wastewater treatment upgrades at the plants and pass the cost on to electric power customers in the state.

Not making those upgrades would require the plants to close in 2028, under U.S. Environmental Protection Agency rules.

West Virginia’s Public Service Commission earlier this month approved Appalachian Power’s plan for Amos, in Putnam County, and Mountaineer, in Mason County.

It also approved similar upgrades to the Mitchell plant in Marshall County, which is jointly operated by Wheeling Power and Kentucky Power.

West Virginia customers will start to see a slight increase on their bills next month as a result.

Still, the decision by Virginia regulators casts doubt on whether the projects at Amos and Mountaineer will move forward.

In July, regulators in Kentucky rejected Kentucky Power’s portion of the upgrades to Mitchell.

It’s unclear if the wastewater projects at all three plants can be completed with only West Virginia customers paying for the cost.

American Electric Power, which owns all three plants, has set a goal of cutting its carbon dioxide emissions by 80% of 2000 levels by 2030. Closing the three West Virginia plants and replacing them with cleaner sources of electricity would help the company achieve that goal.

The company argued in all three states that upgrading the plants was better for ratepayers than finding replacement capacity.

Only West Virginia agreed.

Curtis Tate
Curtis Tate has spent more than 17 years as a reporter and copy editor for Gannett, Dow Jones and McClatchy. He has written extensively about travel, transportation and Congress for USA TODAY, The Bergen Record, The Lexington Herald-Leader, The Wichita Eagle, The Belleville News-Democrat and The Sacramento Bee. You can reach him at ctate@wvpublic.org.
