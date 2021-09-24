© 2021 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Telling West Virginia's Story
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health & Science
app-health-ful.png
Appalachia Health News
Appalachia Health News tells the story of our health challenges and how we overcome them throughout the region. 

New Harm Reduction Coalition Wants To Bring Voices Of Addiction to State Policy

West Virginia Public Broadcasting | By June Leffler
Published September 24, 2021 at 4:29 PM EDT
50301767007_e254148e12_b.jpg
Ashley Murphy
/
Volunteers hand out Naloxone at Sissonville Healthcare Center.

Clinics and grassroots groups that serve those in active addiction across the state have formed the Mountain State Harm Reduction coalition.

The coalition is made up of groups that hand out clean needles and life-saving medication to people who use drugs. But the statewide organization hopes to focus on more than just direct service. Instead, the coalition will act as a voice for those in active addiction.

Laura Jones is executive director of the Milan Puskar Health Right in Morgantown, which operates a syringe service program. Jones said when legislators make laws around addiction, they should hear the perspective of those using drugs.

“We discovered the voice of people who use drugs was absolutely absent from any discussions,” she said.

Jones said this was most apparent when the state passed a law regulating syringe service programs this year. Since then two programs, in Marion and Mercer counties, have shut down.

Kanawha County is currently dealing with “the most concerning” HIV outbreak in the nation due to IV drug use, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. After coming to Charleston, the CDC released a report in August saying more syringe services are needed to curb the spread of HIV.

Even though these drugs are illegal to sell and use, Jones said West Virginia does not need to continue a “War on Drugs” approach.

“We really are trying to move away from police intervention being the answer,” Jones said.

The coalition will begin to look at their clients as fellow activists and leaders. By taking those roles, people who use drugs can shape the group’s platform based on their own needs.

“They have unique needs that are only met by harm reduction services,” said Lill Prosperino with Southern West Virginia Harm Reduction.

These people might not be in a 12-step program or living in a sober-living home. Prosperino said even if these people aren't on the path to recovery, they still deserve representation and health services.

“There are people who never intend to quit using drugs. Those folks’ needs are often not met by traditional substance use services,” Prosperino said.

The coalition will host its first health fair this Saturday at a farmer’s market in Morgantown. It will have its first organizational meeting that same day.

Tags

Health & ScienceHarm Reduction
June Leffler
June Leffler is WVPB's health reporter. She previously reported for public radio stations in Alaska and Kentucky. Contact her at jleffler@wvpublic.org or 502-377-0438.
See stories by June Leffler
wvpb_cl_vertical_message.png
It's the power of community.

WVPB is local news, education, music, and entertainment for West Virginia.
Your donation today will help keep us strong and vital.
Donate Now
Related Content