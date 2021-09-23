© 2021 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Telling West Virginia's Story
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health & Science

Needle Exchange Closes in Mercer County

West Virginia Public Broadcasting | By Eric Douglas
Published September 23, 2021 at 3:01 PM EDT
Needles at the Alaska AIDS Assistance Association syringe exchange in Anchorage.
Needles at the Alaska AIDS Assistance Association syringe exchange in Anchorage.

The Mercer County Health Department voted Wednesday to close its needle exchange program due to strict requirements under a new state law, according to reporting from the Bluefield Daily Telegraph.

“Under the new law, we can’t comply,” Health Department Administrator Roger Topping told board members. He noted almost 50 requirements that had to be approved for a license to offer a harm reduction program that includes a needle exchange.

Mercer County health officials began the needle exchange in 2019.

The law in question, West Virginia Senate Bill 334, requires programs offering syringe exchanges to deny clean needles to those who don’t return used ones and only serve clients with state IDs.

Syringe exchanges are widely seen by public health experts as a key measure in preventing the spread of infectious diseases like HIV and hepatitis C among people who inject drugs.

Tags

Health & Sciencesyringe exchange programHIV/AIDSHepatitis Cneedle exchange
Eric Douglas
Eric is a native of Kanawha County who graduated from Marshall University with a degree in journalism. He has written for newspapers and magazines throughout his career. He is an author, writing both nonfiction and fiction, including a series of thriller novels set in locations around the world. You can reach Eric at edouglas@wvpublic.org
See stories by Eric Douglas
wvpb_cl_vertical_message.png
It's the power of community.

WVPB is local news, education, music, and entertainment for West Virginia.
Your donation today will help keep us strong and vital.
Donate Now
Related Content