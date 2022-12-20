© 2022 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
West Virginia Public Broadcasting Brightens Day At The New WVU Medicine Children's Hospital

West Virginia Public Broadcasting | By Maggie Holley
Published December 20, 2022 at 10:49 AM EST
Nature cat wvu hospital.jpg
Autumn Meadows
/
West Virginia Public Broadcasting
School Intervention Specialist Courtney Cook poses with Nature Cat at WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital in Morgantown before they greet the children.

WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital in Morgantown is one of West Virginia Public Broadcasting’s newest Inquire Within locations. Inquire Within is a grant-funded initiative that brings award-winning PBS Kids content along with support from the WVPB education staff.

The addition of WVU Children’s Hospital makes a total of 15 Inquire Within locations across the Mountain State.

On Dec. 15, the WVPB Education staff and WVU Medicine Children’s School Intervention Specialist Courtney Cook teamed up to greet patients, families, and hospital staff with PBS Kids activity bags and a special visit from Nature Cat.

Nature Cat is a fun, and educational PBS Kids show that features a house cat named Fred, who dreams of the outdoors. When his family leaves for the day, he becomes Nature Cat and goes on great outdoor adventures!

Children of all ages were thrilled to see Nature Cat and give him a wave or a high-five. Many hospital staff took a moment from their busy schedule to laugh and take photos with the character.

“Hospital stays are very emotional, especially with children, and we hope the visit brought comfort, laughter, and joy to those we met,” said WVPB Education Director Maggie Holley. “We left the hospital humbled and excited to plan another program in the near future.”

Hmmm… Will Clifford the Big Red Dog fit through the hospital doors?

WVPB Education Pressroom Nature Cat WVU Medicine Morgantown Inquire Within
Maggie Holley
Director of Education
