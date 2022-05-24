Students Agree, Mingo County Teacher Goes 'Above And Beyond'

Nathaniel Mitchell, a health teacher from Mingo Central High School, has earned West Virginia Public Broadcasting's Above and Beyond Award for May, which recognizes excellence and creativity of Mountain State teachers.

Mitchell was presented the award during Mingo Central’s College Decision Day by West Virginia Public Broadcasting Education Director Maggie Holley. He received a monetary award and a signature Blenko Glass blue apple paperweight. The award is sponsored by the West Virginia State Treasurers Office, presenter of the SMART529 college savings program in the Mountain State.

During the introduction, Mitchell was described by a Mingo County Board of Education member as someone who “not only lights up a room but can light up a stadium.”

Mitchell’s nominations were particularly special because he received not just one, but 16 nominations for the Above and Beyond award. All the nominations came from his students, showing how much of an impact Mitchell has made in their lives. The students described him as being involved, engaging, and passionate about his job. One student said, “He puts his heart into what he does and never fails to show he cares about what he does.”

Mitchell makes his health lessons something that every student can relate to and personalizes his lessons to each class regarding mental, physical, and emotional health. He expressed his success comes from the collaboration with other departments at the school, such as the Physical Education and Career and Technical Education.

Mitchell was passionate when answering questions about his students and teaching. He is also well known for coaching middle school sports. The relationships he builds from coaching are helpful in the classroom. He especially feels some of the best parts about teaching is when students make changes in their diets, avoid risky situations and seek help from counselors regarding their mental and emotional health. Mitchell said, “I feel overwhelmed with pride each year when students take information that they have learned in my class and apply it to their lives.”

Each month WVPB has an esteemed panel of judges that select one deserving teacher who goes above and beyond for the students in West Virginia.

If you know of a deserving teacher that goes “Above and Beyond," please click here to nominate them.