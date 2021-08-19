Clay County Trio Is Next To Complete The Library Pathfinders Program

A Clay County trio (Trenton Legg, Ryan Dawson, and Reagan Dawson) recently completed WVPB's Library Pathfinders program.

Since the program launched in June 2021, a total of eight children from Mason, Clay and Randolph counties have completed the program.

Heather Dawson greatly enjoyed watching her children complete the program and felt it was beneficial to them. "My kids loved completing this program," said Dawson. "[Library Pathfinders] was [a] great [way] to keep them interested in reading throughout the summer!"

WVPB education director Kelly Griffith is hopeful this program will continue to reach families and communities across the state of West Virginia. "We are thrilled to partner with our local libraries and bring this program to life in the Mountain State. Libraries have always been the heartbeat of communities and will be the shining stars of Library Pathfinders," Griffith said. "As we continue to push forward from COVID-19, this initiative allows students, parents, librarians and teachers to engage in a virtual and safe environment. We are looking forward to seeing all the virtual travel to libraries as students participate and learn."

For more information on Library Pathfinders, including how to participate, visit the Library Pathfinders website. For questions regarding the program, please contact WVPB education specialist, Harrison Evans, at (304) 556-4922.