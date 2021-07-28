WVPB Selected For PBS Kids STEAM Kit Initiative

WVPB was selected among thirty stations to participate in the PBS Kids STEAM Kit initiative, with primary focus on bringing families together for an engaging time of learning, building and creativity. WVPB has been assigned fifty kits, meaning fifty families will potentially be served.

The PBS Kids STEAM Kit initiative lasts for 6 weeks; 4 of the 6 weeks will be activity-centered: Science, Technology and Engineering, Arts, and Math respectively. The first week will introduce families to their kits and initiative expectations, while the last week will be a celebration of sorts, highlighting different families' work throughout the 4 activity weeks.

Within each STEAM Kit, families will activities, pencils and colored pencils, a notepad, markers, and a PBS Kids app preview sheet.

The WVPB Education Department has strong, existing relationships with community partners, and this initiative has provided an opportunity to reach out to more.

Mason County Library, Burnsville Public Library, Suncrest Early Learning Center, Marshall University Early Education STEAM Center, and the West Virginia Department of Education have assisted in recruiting families that are interested in this unique opportunity.

WVPB education specialist Harrison Evans will lead this initiative, and said he is excited about the potential impact that is sure to result from it. "I think these kits will serve as a means to keep children engaged as we begin the transition from summer break to the first day of school" Evans said. "It's great when we can offer ways for families to learn together and share educational experiences!"

WVPB education director Kelly Griffith is hopeful for what this initiative will offer for families. "We were thrilled to be 1 of the stations selected to participate in the PBS STEAM Kits initiative. After surviving the disruptions of the past school year, we are excited to offer this free opportunity to our parents, communities, and partners in education," Griffith said. "This initiative will allow young learners to learn and discover with their family for 4 consecutive weeks focusing on Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Math-related subjects. Harrison Evans, our education specialist, will host a virtual kick-off and support the families during this learning experience."

Beth Anderson, Burnsville Public Library director, said she is thankful for how the STEAM Kits will benefit families of her library. “We are so privileged to be a part of this program; our families are very excited about this opportunity," said Anderson. "Because of our past experience with PBS initiatives, our families know that they will be receiving top notch materials and activities that will benefit their children.”

Mason County Library program coordinator Cindy Williams said that she enjoys the content and opportunities the partnership with WVPB provides her community. “We are so excited to offer this opportunity to our community. The families in the program are going to be able to discover, build, experiment and play together while learning in a fun and safe-at-home manner," said Williams. "So much learning happens when children are having fun and, as a WVPB community partner, we are always confident that the content we share with our patrons is fun, engaging and educational."

For more on what the WVPB Education Department does for the Mountain State, please visit wvpublic.org.