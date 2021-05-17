Alpha Pig Does The Chicken Dance On National 'Dance Like A Chicken Day'

Students from Bridgeview Elementary and Chesapeake Elementary danced like chickens alongside PBS Kids' Alpha Pig from Super Why! during an event for West Virginia Department of Education's Communities in Schools program on May 14. The event was hosted by the First Lady of West Virginia.

May 14 was national "Dance Like A Chicken Day," and more than 300 elementary students and a handful of teachers participated. Additionally, a chicken mascot, and the Chik-Fil-A cow mascot joined the day's festivities.

At its core, the Communities in Schools program seeks to build community relationships that contribute to student success. This event brought two groups of elementary students together for a day of fun and community engagement. They also had the opportunity to meet with a PBS Kids character in person.

Kelly Griffith Alpha Pig is joined by one of the winners of the Chicken Dance. She was best in her grade level.

Kelly Griffith is WVPB's Education Director. "We were excited to join the First Lady and her staff for the event. Like everyone else, we have missed community events and gatherings. This past year has been such a challenge for us all. So, being able to attend and watch the kids as they participated brought us great joy. This event was a great way for us to reengage with students and connect as a community!"

For more information about WVPB Education, visit https://tv.wvpublic.org/education/.