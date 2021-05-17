© 2021 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Telling West Virginia's Story
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WVPB Ed
WVPB
WVPB Education
The WVPB Education Team is telling West Virginia’s story by developing audio, video and digital content and sharing its resources with students, teachers and caregivers.

Alpha Pig Does The Chicken Dance On National 'Dance Like A Chicken Day'

West Virginia Public Broadcasting | By Harrison Evans
Published May 17, 2021 at 4:56 PM EDT
More than 300 students danced like chickens during an event for the Communities in Schools program from the West Virginia Department of Education. They danced on the Boulevard in Charleston Friday, May 14. Alpha Pig from PBS Kids was portrayed by Harrison Evans.
Kelly Griffith
/
WVPB
More than 300 students danced like chickens during an event for the Communities in Schools program from the West Virginia Department of Education on the Boulevard in Charleston Friday, May 14. Alpha Pig was portrayed by Harrison Evans.

Students from Bridgeview Elementary and Chesapeake Elementary danced like chickens alongside PBS Kids' Alpha Pig from Super Why! during an event for West Virginia Department of Education's Communities in Schools program on May 14. The event was hosted by the First Lady of West Virginia.

May 14 was national "Dance Like A Chicken Day," and more than 300 elementary students and a handful of teachers participated. Additionally, a chicken mascot, and the Chik-Fil-A cow mascot joined the day's festivities.

At its core, the Communities in Schools program seeks to build community relationships that contribute to student success. This event brought two groups of elementary students together for a day of fun and community engagement. They also had the opportunity to meet with a PBS Kids character in person.

Alpha Pig is joined by one of the winners of the Chicken Dance. She was best in her grade level.
Kelly Griffith
Alpha Pig is joined by one of the winners of the Chicken Dance. She was best in her grade level.

Kelly Griffith is WVPB's Education Director. "We were excited to join the First Lady and her staff for the event. Like everyone else, we have missed community events and gatherings. This past year has been such a challenge for us all. So, being able to attend and watch the kids as they participated brought us great joy. This event was a great way for us to reengage with students and connect as a community!"

For more information about WVPB Education, visit https://tv.wvpublic.org/education/.

Tags

WVPB EdWVPB Education
Harrison Evans
Harrison graduated from the University of Kentucky with a Master of Arts in Communication in May of 2018. He started his career as Education Specialist with West Virginia Public Broadcasting in December of 2020. Harrison can be reached at hevans@wvpublic.org
See stories by Harrison Evans
wvpb_cl_vertical_message.png
It's the power of community.

WVPB is local news, education, music, and entertainment for West Virginia.
Your donation today will help keep us strong and vital.
Donate Now
Related Content