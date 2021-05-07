Beckley Branch Library Joins WVPB Inquire Within Program

Children from the Raleigh County/Beckley area now have access to beloved PBS Kids content and characters at their local library, thanks to West Virginia Public Broadcasting's Inquire Within program and sponsorship by the Beckley Area Foundation.

Raleigh County Public Library-Beckley Branch has joined WVPB's Inquire Within Library Program. The Inquire Within library-support program, at its core, serves to promote early elementary learning and literacy by making learning fun, engaging, approachable and beneficial to children grades K-5.

Further, this program is offered to participating libraries throughout the Mountain State as an after-school program for children to learn STEM content and other West Virginia Standards through PBS Kids material.

In its first event centered around Martha Speaks and Mother Goose, Raleigh County Public Library-Beckley Branch reached 16 children and 7 adults.

According to Amy Stover, library director, there were several things participants were able to do throughout the event, from a PBS Kids-themed scavenger hunt designed to familiarize children with the library space to gathering pieces of Humpty Dumpty to reassemble him.

"PBS Kids has taken some of the best known and most loved characters from children’s literature and created wonderful programs for children to enjoy," Stover said. "It was our great pleasure to introduce the children, or re-introduce as the case may be, to the books those characters come from and connect it with fun activities that promote reading and critical thinking."

This is the 14th library to join WVPB's Inquire Within program. It's part of the mission of WVPB's Education Department to provide community-focused initiatives.

For more information about the Inquire Within Library Program, click here. If you have questions about how your community library can join the program, please contact WVPB Education Specialist, Harrison Evans.