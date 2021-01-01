WVPB Outages and Alerts

The engineers at West Virginia Public Broadcasting continue to work on our TV and radio towers throughout the state.

Alerts

March 19 - 88.5 FM Elkins is off the air at times today due to strong winds. There is a known power problem that will be addressed later in 2021. We apologize for the interruption.

March 18 Network Update

WVPB is installing new TV transmitters in southern West Virginia. We have experienced delays over the past year, but we're coming down the home stretch and wanted to update you on our progress.

WVPB-TV Charleston/Huntington - We reached a milestone on Wednesday- all of the old transmission line has been removed, despite the problems caused by ice storm and damage. The new transmission line is almost 200 feet up the tower. Once it's complete, we'll be able to turn on the new transmitter.

WSWP-TV Beckley - Work on WSWP TV & WVBY FM 91.7 FM started this week. The WSWP antenna will be delivered and installed by helicopter next week, weather permitting. All of it takes time and we anticipate it could take 5 weeks to finalize everything.

Once these installations are complete, our TV signal will be returned to full power in these regions, and all three of our digital channels - WVPB, The West Virginia Channel, and WVPB PBS Kids Channel - will be available again.

We apologize for the continued interruption, and thank you for your patience as we improve our statewide network.

Network Status

WVBY-FM 91.7 Beckley - We hope to have service restored to full power by the end of April 2021.

WSWP TV Beckley and WVPB Huntington/Charleston - We hope to have service restored to normal by the end of April 2021 for both transmitters.

88.5 FM Elkins - off the intermittently due to a power problem. We expect service to be restored to normal by Spring 2021.

Parkersburg TV— The TV transmitter is down due to spectrum repacking. Our new transmitter has been delayed until Summer 2021 or later.

Eastern Panhandle TV— There are TV signal problems at Romney. We are planning to install a new transmitter. There is no current timetable.

