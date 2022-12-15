We're Looking For A News Reporter

Seeking qualified applicants for a News Reporter (Cultural Program Coordinator) for West Virginia Public Broadcasting. Full Job Description and details can be found below. Please send cover letter, resume and references via the email or to the addresses below:

Kristina Dodd

600 Capitol Street

Charleston, WV 25301

kdodd@wvpublic.org

Applicant subject line must read as follows: News Reporter

Deadline for submission is Jan. 15, 2023

West Virginia Public Broadcasting are Equal Opportunity Employers

West Virginia Public Broadcasting — Job Description

Title: News Reporter Department: News

Employment Type: Full-Time Reports to: News Director

Location: Charleston

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

News Reporter

West Virginia Public Broadcasting is looking for an individual to fill a full-time News Reporter position. This position will cover state and regional news, with a focus on southern West Virginia, with the ability to write stories for our website and produce stories for our daily radio newscasts.

Required Knowledge, Skills, and Abilities:



Knowledge of writing, researching, interviewing, and reporting stories for radio, the Internet and occasionally television.

Ability to communicate effectively both orally and in writing.

Knowledge of public broadcasting and an ability to work as part of a team are essential to maintain high journalistic standards.

Ability to maintain effective working relationships



REQUIRED QUALIFICATIONS:

Training: A bachelor's degree from a regionally accredited college or university.

Substitution: Experience directly related to news, investigative and feature reporting, digital audio editing, studio and field recording is desirable.

A background in journalism is preferable but not required. Two to three years of relevant work experience is preferred.

Compensation:

Salary is commensurate with experience.

This is a Full-Time, Exempt (40 hours/week, M-F) position.

Benefits offered — medical, dental, eye, and state retirement.