© 2022 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Telling West Virginia's Story
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WVPB News
job_postings.png
Job Postings
WVPB is operated by the Educational Broadcasting Authority of West Virginia (EBA), a state agency that offers competitive salaries and excellent benefits. The EBA is an Equal Opportunity Employer and encourages women and minorities to apply.

We're Looking For A News Reporter

West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Published December 15, 2022 at 4:48 PM EST

Seeking qualified applicants for a News Reporter (Cultural Program Coordinator) for West Virginia Public Broadcasting. Full Job Description and details can be found below. Please send cover letter, resume and references via the email or to the addresses below:

Kristina Dodd
600 Capitol Street
Charleston, WV 25301
kdodd@wvpublic.org

Applicant subject line must read as follows: News Reporter

Deadline for submission is Jan. 15, 2023

West Virginia Public Broadcasting are Equal Opportunity Employers

West Virginia Public Broadcasting — Job Description

Title: News Reporter                       Department: News

Employment Type: Full-Time         Reports to: News Director

Location: Charleston

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

News Reporter

West Virginia Public Broadcasting is looking for an individual to fill a full-time News Reporter position. This position will cover state and regional news, with a focus on southern West Virginia, with the ability to write stories for our website and produce stories for our daily radio newscasts.

Required Knowledge, Skills, and Abilities:

  • Knowledge of writing, researching, interviewing, and reporting stories for radio, the Internet and occasionally television.
  • Ability to communicate effectively both orally and in writing.
  • Knowledge of public broadcasting and an ability to work as part of a team are essential to maintain high journalistic standards. 
  • Ability to maintain effective working relationships

REQUIRED QUALIFICATIONS:

Training: A bachelor's degree from a regionally accredited college or university.

Substitution: Experience directly related to news, investigative and feature reporting, digital audio editing, studio and field recording is desirable.

A background in journalism is preferable but not required. Two to three years of relevant work experience is preferred.

Compensation:

Salary is commensurate with experience.

This is a Full-Time, Exempt (40 hours/week, M-F) position.

Benefits offered — medical, dental, eye, and state retirement.

Tags
WVPB News Job Postings
wvpb_cl_vertical_message.png
It's the power of community.

WVPB is local news, education, music, and entertainment for West Virginia.
Your donation today will help keep us strong and vital.
Donate Now
Related Content