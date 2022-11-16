We're Looking For A Folkways Reporter

Seeking qualified applicants for a Folkways Reporter for West Virginia Public Broadcasting. A Full Job Description and details can be found below. Please send cover letter, resume and work samples/ story pitches (story pitches should be about a topic relating to Appalachian folklife, arts, and material culture highlighting work in one or more of the six states listed above) via the email or to the addresses below:

Kristina Dodd

600 Capitol Street

Charleston, WV 25301

kdodd@wvpublic.org

Applicant subject line must read as follows: Folkways Reporter applicant

Deadline for submission is Dec. 14, 2022

West Virginia Public Broadcasting are Equal Opportunity Employers

West Virginia Public Broadcasting — Job Description

Title: Folkways Reporter Department: News

Location: Charleston, WV Reports to: Inside Appalachia Producer

Employment Type: Contract

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

Folkways Reporter

West Virginia Public Broadcasting is looking for an individual to fill a contract position for the Folkways Reporter position. The Inside Appalachia team is looking for new reporters for the Folkways Reporting Corps. This group consists of people from West Virginia, Virginia, Kentucky, North Carolina, Tennessee, and Appalachian Ohio to be a part of the Inside Appalachia Folkways Reporting Corps. The Inside Appalachia Folkways Corps produces human interest features focused on Appalachian folklife, arts, and culture helping to share the beauty of everyday life from this six-state region.

The Folkways Reporting Corps will be trained in sound gathering and storytelling techniques, as well as reporting strategies for producing sound-rich stories. Tasks may include, but are not limited to, attending training/meetings, collecting audio and video, writing, producing, and reporting.

Inside Appalachia Folkways Project

The Folkways Reporting Corps is part of an initiative by West Virginia Public Broadcasting. The Inside Appalachia Folkways Project will support storytellers, aspiring and experienced alike, with a passion for Appalachian culture as they document Appalachian folklife, arts and culture to generate content for the Inside Appalachia radio show and podcast.

The Folkways Corps would be a good fit for folklorists looking to take their expertise to another level, as well as aspiring journalists.

Duties Include:



Inside Appalachia Folkways Corps members must be available to attend annual training retreat in Spring 2023. Meals and accommodation will be provided.

Each Inside Appalachia Folkways Corps member will be responsible for producing 6 stories per year.

Each Inside Appalachia Folkways Corps member will be responsible for meeting all agreed upon deadlines.

Upon successful completion of the Inside Appalachia Folkways Corps training, team members will produce six stories per year at $850/story.

Each story will include a broadcast/podcast script, digital audio and/or video file(s), an accompanying web post complete with captioned and credited still photos, and social media elements. Stories must meet the agreed upon content guidelines established through the pitch process.

Required Skills:



Understanding and appreciation of and passion for Appalachian culture

Good communication and writing skills with demonstrated capacity to communicate effectively, orally and in writing

Demonstrated capacity to work creatively, independently, and collaboratively

Familiarity with digital storytelling equipment, editing software and techniques (audio, photography, and/or video) or strong desire to learn

Must be willing to travel for reporting in central Appalachia

This project is limited to storytelling from the following six states: Tennessee, Ohio, West Virginia, North Carolina, Virginia, and Kentucky. Must be willing to travel within at least one of the six states listed.

Valid driver’s license and access to own transportation



Required Qualifications:

Training: A bachelor's degree from a regionally accredited college or university.

Substitution: Credited years of experience can be substituted. Independent or established journalists able to freelance with an interest in cultural and folklife reporting are also encouraged to apply. We would also consider applications and collaborations from journalists/reporters at small community newspapers or broadcast stations, and/or students.

Compensation: This is a contract position.