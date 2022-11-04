We Are Looking For A Part-Time Radio Announcer

Seeking qualified applicants for a Part-Time Radio Announcer for West Virginia Public Broadcasting. Full Job Description and details can be found below.

Please send cover letter, resume and references via the email or to the addresses below:

Kristina Dodd

600 Capitol Street

Charleston, WV 25301

kdodd@wvpublic.org

Applicant subject line must read as follows: Part-Time Radio Announcer

Position is open until filled.

West Virginia Public Broadcasting is an Equal Opportunity Employer

West Virginia Public Broadcasting - Job Description

Title: Part-Time Radio Announcer Department: TV and Radio Operations

Location: Charleston

Employment Type: Part-Time

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

Radio Announcer

West Virginia Public Broadcasting is looking for an individual to fill a part-time radio announcer position. Under general supervision the individual will perform the following duties.

General Guidelines: Responsible for performing and handling board/air shifts, monitoring computerized transmitter network, preparing recordings for air, operating a satellite-fed automation system, and maintaining building security. This position requires cooperative relationships with other radio announcers and network staff members; a willingness to take direction from your supervisors as needed; take the appropriate professional initiative in times of crisis; be punctual and honest in your tasks and working with others.

Qualifications:

1. Basic knowledge of broadcast, production, computer, and satellite receiver equipment

2. Good broadcast voice, demonstrated announcing and writing skills.

3. Must hold a valid driver’s license, and reliable transportation.

4. Knowledge of FCC rules and regulations pertaining to logging requirements.

5. Understanding of basic radio operations.

6. Ability to work well with others.

7. Willingness to work evenings, overnights and weekends; or other air shifts and duties as necessary.

Duties and Responsibilities

1. Perform and handle board/air shifts

2. Monitor transmitter network using computers.

3. Maintain transmitter log; respond to discrepancies and report them to an engineer as necessary

4. Monitor, operate, and make Content Depot system adjustments as necessary during your shift, changes and communicate problems to others.

5. Prepare recordings (promos, news segments, third party programs) for air according to the program schedule or newscast rundowns.

6. Air all scheduled feeds and programs, maintain program logs and production schedules and record all changes and problems to either engineers, or operations staff and the director of radio services as needed; communicate changes and problems in the production and program discrepancy reports.

7. Serve as newscast host as needed in cooperation with the news department. Editorial discretion is reserved for the News Director. During each shift announcers are responsible for:

- Writing a regionally oriented weather forecast, provide newscaster copy;

- Reporting school closings by county according to the season;

- Monitoring AP and NPR for breaking news alerts for national stories;

- Loading audio files and follow news host rundowns as necessary;

- Maintaining high standards with a minimum of errors.

- Monitoring automation system, update spots, and voice track underwriters during full automation hours.

- Other duties as assigned.

Compensation:

This is a part-time position with up to 30 hours per week and compensation based on experience.

