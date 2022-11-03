We're Looking For A Part-Time TV Master Control Operator

Seeking qualified applicants for a Part-Time TV Master Control Operator for West Virginia Public Broadcasting. Full Job Description and details can be found below.

Please send cover letter, resume and references via the email or to the addresses below:

Kristina Dodd

600 Capitol Street

Charleston, WV 25301

kdodd@wvpublic.org

Applicant subject line must read as follows: Part-Time TV Master Control Operator

Position is open until filled.

West Virginia Public Broadcasting is an Equal Opportunity Employer

West Virginia Public Broadcasting - Job Description

Title: Master Control Operator Department: TV and Radio Operations

Location: Beckley

Employment Type: Part-Time

Master Control Operator

West Virginia Public Broadcasting is looking for an individual to fill a part-time Master Control Operator position. Under general supervision the individual will perform the following duties.

Record TV programs from satellite feed for air later.



Transfer programs from the PBS sIX video server onto the WVPB server for air later.



Prepare programs for air by timing them and entering that information into the video server database.



Monitor off air feeds for three TV streams – our main broadcast, the West Virginia Channel, and our 24/7 PBS Kids channel.



Switch programs to air during live coverage of Governor press conferences, debates, live news coverage, etc.



Prepare automation systems to run programming outside of normal work hours.



Setting up and monitoring WVPB’s television automation system.



Filing station logs for transmitter readings and tower light status for multiple, remote WVPB sites.



Setting up live-streams on YouTube and other streaming platforms.



Reporting of issues to the proper personnel.



Other duties as assigned.



Required Skills

- Formal electronic training in broadcast electronics, or the equivalent

experience gained through on-the-job training is helpful, but not required.

- Knowledge of circuit boards, processors, chips, electronic equipment, and

computer hardware and software, including applications and programming

- Knowledge of transmission, broadcasting, switching, control, and

operation of telecommunications systems.

- Ability to analyze equipment malfunctions, determine the parts needed,

and the length of time for repairs.

- Performing routine maintenance on equipment and determining when and

what kind of maintenance is needed.

- Job requires being reliable, responsible, and dependable, and fulfilling

obligations.

- Ability to maintain effective working relationships.

-Good communication skills

Compensation:

This is a part-time position with up to 30 hours per week and compensation based on experience.

