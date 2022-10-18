We're Looking For An Associate Producer For Our Inside Appalachia Podcast

Seeking qualified applicants for an Inside Appalachia Associate Producer for West Virginia Public Broadcasting. A full job description and details can be found below. Please send cover letter, resume and references via the email or to the addresses below:

Kristina Dodd

600 Capitol Street

Charleston, WV 25301

kdodd@wvpublic.org

Applicant subject line must read as follows: Inside Appalachia Associate Producer applicant

Deadline for submission is Nov. 17, 2022

West Virginia Public Broadcasting are Equal Opportunity Employers

West Virginia Public Broadcasting — Job Description

Title: Inside Appalachia Associate Producer Department: News

Reports to: Inside Appalachia Producer

Employment Type: Part-Time Contract

Location: Charleston, WV

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

Inside Appalachia Associate Producer

West Virginia Public Broadcasting is looking for an individual to fill a part-time contract position for the Inside Appalachia Associate Producer position. Under general supervision, the Associate Producer will work directly with the Inside Appalachia Producer to make sure all aspects of the show are covered. This is a radio show, but it is also a podcast with critical web elements, a social media presence, and the associate producer will be asked to create graphics in programs like Canva. Stories in the show come from multiple sources.

One focus of Inside Appalachia is the grant funded Folklife Reporting Corps, a group of regionally based freelance reporters who tell stories with an emphasis on transmitting culture from one generation to the next.

Duties Include:



Manage social media specific to Inside Appalachia, as well as edit and develop web material for Inside Appalachia’s webpage.

Work closely with WVPB’s Webmaster/Digital Coordinator to develop social media content, promote the show and support digital content.

Organize production of the Inside Appalachia newsletter

Contribute content to Inside Appalachia (develop stories for broadcast)

Assist, when necessary, with script writing and developing episodes

Have a love of people, as well as an interest in Appalachian arts, music, history and culture.

Have excellent organizational skills and time management

Other duties as assigned.



Required Skills:



Work well with others while be able to make decisions on their own in a fast-paced environment.

Must be quick-thinking, level-headed and be able to maintain composure in high-pressure situations.

Excellent written and verbal communication skills.

Open to receiving constructive criticism, collaborative feedback and incorporating the ideas of other team members.

Highly effective project management, prioritization, multi-tasking, and time management to meet deadlines.

Knowledge of writing, researching, interviewing, and reporting stories for radio, the Internet and occasionally television.



Required Qualifications:

Training: A bachelor's degree from a regionally accredited college or university.

Substitution: Experience directly related to news, investigative and feature reporting, digital audio editing, studio and field recording is desirable.

A background in journalism is preferable but not required. Two to three years of relevant work experience is preferred.

Compensation:

This is a part-time contract position with up to 30 hours per week and compensation based on experience.