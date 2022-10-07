Joy To The World 30th Anniversary Shows Announced

"Joy to the World" with pianist Bob Thompson celebrates its 30th anniversary of presenting holiday favorites old and new. Presented by West Virginia Public Broadcasting, this popular event returns to the West Virginia Culture Center Theater stage for two nights: Thursday, Dec. 15, and Friday, Dec. 16. Doors will open at 7:30 p.m., and the concerts will begin at 8 p.m.

All seats are general admission, with early-bird tickets available now for just $25 when purchased before 10 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 25. Tickets will be $30 from Nov. 25 until show day.

These events will be held at 100 percent capacity. Ticket holders should be prepared to have fellow concert goers seated in front of, behind and beside them. Masks are voluntary and will be provided by request.

Vocalist Zara Bode has appeared on Mountain Stage as a member of The Sweetback Sisters and fronts Zara Bode's Little Big Band.

Joining Thompson on stage is his long time band — Timothy Courts on drums, Ryan Kennedy on guitars, John Inghram on bass, and special guest vocalist Zara Bode.

Tickets are on sale now:

Get Tickets for Thursday, Dec 15

Get Tickets for Friday, Dec 16

About Bob Thompson:

The world-renowned jazz pianist is perhaps the Mountain State’s best-loved musician and ambassador of jazz. Since 1991, he has been a pianist, and regularly featured artist, on West Virginia Public Broadcasting's syndicated radio show, Mountain Stage. For the past 29 years, he has also been co-producer and host of Joy to the World, a holiday jazz show broadcast on public radio stations nationwide. In October 2015, Thompson was inducted into the West Virginia Music Hall of Fame.

He makes his home in Charleston, West Virginia, and has enjoyed a long and active career as a performer, composer, arranger and educator. For decades, he has played at festivals and venues around the country, and also has taken his music to Europe, Africa and South America. Thompson’s resume includes guest appearances on Marian McPartland’s Piano Jazz, on National Public Radio, and BET on Jazz with Ramsey Lewis. His recordings on Intima Records and Ichiban International received high recognition on the jazz charts, with several reaching the Top 10. His most recent release is "Look Beyond The Rain." Learn more about his work at colortones.com.

Night One:

Joy to the World with Bob Thompson feat. Zara Bode

Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022

Culture Center Theater — State Capitol Grounds

Greenbrier & Washington Streets, Charleston, WV

Doors open at 7:30 p.m., show at 8 p.m.

All seats are General Admission

Available online starting Friday, Oct. 7 at 10 a.m. EST

Night Two:

Joy to the World with Bob Thompson feat. Zara Bode

Friday, Dec. 16, 2022

Culture Center Theater — State Capitol Grounds

Greenbrier & Washington Streets, Charleston, WV

Doors open at 7:30 p.m., show at 8 p.m.

All seats are General Admission

Available online starting Friday, Oct. 7 at 10 a.m. EST

Watch and listen for last season's show coming in December on WVPB radio and television.