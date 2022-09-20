WVPB Is Looking For An Accountant

Seeking qualified applicants for a Staff Accountant (Administrative Service Manager 2) for West Virginia Public Broadcasting. Full Job Description and details can be found below.

Please send cover letter, resume and references via the email or to the addresses below:

Kristina Dodd

600 Capitol Street

Charleston, WV 25301

kdodd@wvpublic.org

Applicant subject line must read as follows: Staff Accountant (Administrative Service Manager 2)

Deadline for submission is Oct. 21, 2022

West Virginia Public Broadcasting are Equal Opportunity Employers

West Virginia Public Broadcasting - Job Description

Title: Staff Accountant

Department: Finance

Employment Type: Full-Time

Location: Beckley

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

Staff Accountant

West Virginia Public Broadcasting is looking for an individual to fill a full-time Staff Accountant position. This position would provide administrative and support services to the Financial Office. The staff accountant is responsible for the accounts payable and the accounts receivable, fixed assets, all aspects of OASIS; including purchasing. This position may be responsible for preparing reports on expenditure comparisons and budget estimates, analyzing complex accounting transactions and reports for compliance with accounting/auditing guidelines and procedures. Also completing account reconciliations and other accounting duties as assigned.

Required Knowledge, Skills, and Abilities

All office duties and responsibilities included but not limited to:



Knowledge of generally accepted professional accounting and auditing principles and practices.

Knowledge of the principles, practices, methods and techniques of governmental accounting and auditing.

Knowledge of database principles and/or computerized accounting applications.

Skill in the use of a computer especially in the area of accounting spreadsheet applications.

Ability to prepare accurate accounting entries and adjustments and perform mathematical computations accurately and quickly.

Processing Invoices

Reporting/ preparing a balance sheet

Updating financial records/ Assist with the preparation of monthly financial reports

Great attention to detail

Knowledge of Excel and Excel functions

Great organizational skills

Time management skills

Ability to work independently and on a team

REQUIRED QUALIFICATIONS:

Bachelor's degree from an accredited college or university with at least 24 semester hours in accounting or Two (2) years of full-time or equivalent part-time paid experience in professional accounting, statutory accounting or auditing work.

Compensation:

Salary is commensurate with experience. This is a Full-Time, Exempt (40 hours/week, M-F) salaried position. Benefits offered—medical, dental, eye, and state retirement.

