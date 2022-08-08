WVPB Is Hiring A Video Producer

Seeking qualified applicants for a Cultural Program Associate (Video Producer) for West Virginia Public Broadcasting. Full Job Description and details can be found below.

Please send cover letter, resume and references via the email or to the addresses below:

Kristina Dodd

600 Capitol Street

Charleston, WV 25301

kdodd@wvpublic.org

Applicant subject line must read as follows: Video Producer

Deadline for submission is September 8, 2022

West Virginia Public Broadcasting is an Equal Opportunity Employer

West Virginia Public Broadcasting - Job Description

Title: Video Producer

Department: Production

Employment Type: Full-Time

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

Video Producer

West Virginia Public Broadcasting is looking for an individual to fill a full-time Video Producer position. This person is responsible for telling West Virginia’s true story through video. The position assists in the creation of video content for WVPB's television and online platforms.

This position works with a team of award-winning producers to produce documentaries about West Virginia and Appalachia, public affairs programs such as “The Legislature Today,” educational programs and videos for use in schools, and events such as live performances of “Mountain Stage.” This position reports to the WVPB Director of Video Production.

Creates original video content, both on-air and online.

Ensures the highest standards of accuracy and quality.

Produce proposals for video programming from both internal and external sources.

Keep abreast of all technologies needed to stay current in video production and digital media.

Have a solid understanding and experience in using technologies to produce video content.

Perform other duties as assigned.

Required Knowledge, Skills, and Abilities

- Experience in and knowledge of all aspects of video production

- Deep understanding of video equipment – cameras, editing systems, etc.

- Current knowledge of video editing software and practices, especially Premiere Pro (or AVID), After Effects, Photoshop.

- Excellent oral and written communication skills, to include scriptwriting, storyboarding, and captioning

- Ability to work alone and as a team member

- Understanding of the changes in the video industry and how to take advantage of them

- Broad knowledge of regional issues and current events

- Ability to track multiple projects, work under deadline pressure, and respond effectively to diverse and challenging circumstances

REQUIRED QUALIFICATIONS:

1. At least 3 years’ experience in video production

2. A deep understanding and love of public media

3. Team player

PREFERRED QUALIFICATIONS:

1. Adobe or AVID editing certification or extensive training (workshops, bootcamps, courses)

2. College, Technical School, Military, or Professional (on the job training) journalist, public affairs, or video education

Compensation:

Salary is commensurate with experience. This is a Full-Time, Exempt (40 hours/week, M-F) position, with some call outs when needed. Benefits offered—medical, dental, eye, and state retirement.

