WVPB Is Looking For A Folkways Project Coordinator

Seeking qualified applicants for a Folkways Project Coordinator for West Virginia Public Broadcasting. Full Job Description and details can be found below. Please send cover letter, resume and references via the email or to the addresses below:

Kristina Dodd

600 Capitol Street

Charleston, WV 25301

kdodd@wvpublic.org

Applicant subject line must read as follows: Folkways Project Coordinator

Position is open until filled. West Virginia Public Broadcasting is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

West Virginia Public Broadcasting - Job Description

Title: Folkways Project Coordinator

Department: Grants

Employment Type: Contract

Location: Charleston

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

Folkways Project Coordinator

West Virginia Public Broadcasting is looking for an individual to fill a part-time contract position for the WV Public Broadcasting Foundation, Inc. Folkways grant project. This position would report to the Director of Grant Programs. The Folkways Project Coordinator is responsible for the day-to-day tasks of the Folkways Grant Project.

Required Knowledge, Skills, and Abilities

Great attention to detail



Knowledge of Excel and Excel functions



Great organizational skills



Time management skills



Excellent writing and math skills



Ability to work independently and on a team



Duties Include

Develop and implement a check-in schedule with the Chief Folkways Editor and other principal project staff in order to monitor project activities regularly.



Monitor project activities and measure them against the project work plan to chart progress toward project objectives and provide monthly and quarterly reports to the Director Grants Programs.



Keep track of project expenses and report them to the Grants Coordinator and/or Director of Grants Programs on a monthly basis so that expenses vs. budget may be tracked.



Draft, send, and process all MOUs for contractors working in the Folkways Project.



Process all invoices and purchase orders to pay contractors for work on the project.



Assist Folkways staff in organizing reporter events, such as retreats and trainings: arrange meeting spaces, meals, lodging, etc., as needed



Compensation:

The Folkways Project Coordinator is a contract position paying $30/hour, not to exceed 30 hours per week. The position is not eligible for health, retirement, or vacation benefits