We Are Looking For A Health Reporter

Seeking qualified applicants for a Health Reporter (Cultural Program Coordinator) for West Virginia Public Broadcasting. Full Job Description and details can be found below. Please send cover letter, resume and references via the email or to the addresses below:

Kristina Dodd

600 Capitol Street

Charleston, WV 25301

kdodd@wvpublic.org

Applicant subject line must read as follows: Health Reporter (Cultural Program Coordinator)

Position is open until filled. West Virginia Public Broadcasting is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

West Virginia Public Broadcasting - Job Description

Title: Health Reporter Department: News

Employment Type: Full-Time Reports to: News Director

Location: Charleston

Health Reporter

West Virginia Public Broadcasting is looking for an individual to fill our full-time Appalachia Health News Reporter position. Under general supervision, this reporter is responsible for writing, researching, interviewing, and reporting stories for radio, the internet and television, and working independently in newsgathering. The reporter will stimulate a more comprehensive discussion of health in Appalachia, aid in the spread of innovation, and help audiences better understand health policy choices and how they shape our future. The reporter will develop ideas and proposals exercising news judgment with the assistance of the News Director.

The candidate will also supervise interns and other reporters in the additional coverage of health-related content. This position is not remote and is based at West Virginia Public Broadcasting in Charleston or Morgantown. The job may require working non-standard hours (nights, weekends) based on completing assignments. Some in-state travel is required.

Required Knowledge, Skills, and Abilities

- Knowledge of writing, researching, interviewing, and reporting stories for radio, the Internet and occasionally television.

- Ability to communicate effectively both orally and in writing.

- Ability to communicate well with medical professionals, researchers, and healthcare consumers in urban and rural settings.

- Knowledge of public broadcasting and an ability to work as part of a team are essential to maintain high journalistic standards.

REQUIRED QUALIFICATIONS:

Training: A bachelor's degree from a regionally accredited college or university.

Substitution: Experience directly related to news, investigative and feature reporting, digital audio editing, studio and field recording is desirable.

A background in journalism is preferable but not required. Two to three years of relevant work experience is preferred.

Compensation:

Salary is commensurate with experience. This is a Full-Time, Exempt (40 hours/week, M-F) position. Benefits offered—medical, dental, eye, and state retirement.