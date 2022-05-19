WVPB Wins 2 Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards

West Virginia Public Broadcasting (WVPB) has won two 2022 Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards (RTDNA) in the Large Market Radio category.

WVPB’s podcast Us & Them with host Trey Kay, in collaboration with Chris Jones and Jesse Wright of 100 Days in Appalachia, won Excellence in Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion for the Us & Them episode “Kingwood March Gives A Unique Look At Racism In America.”

WVPB also won a RTDNA in Feature Reporting for Emily Corio’s story “Finding Affordable Child Care In W.Va. Leaves Some Working Parents Short On Options.” The piece was featured in an episode of Inside Appalachia about child care in West Virginia.

WVPB is in Region 8 which includes Kentucky, North and South Carolina, Tennessee and West Virginia. Regional winners automatically move on to the national round of consideration, which also includes digital news organization, network and student competitors.

Murrow Awards are among the most prestigious awards in news. It recognizes local and national news stories that uphold the RTDNA Code of Ethics, demonstrate technical expertise and exemplify the importance and impact of journalism as a service to the community.

RTDNA is the world's largest professional organization devoted exclusively to broadcast and digital journalism. It was founded as a grassroots organization in 1946, and its mission is to promote and protect responsible journalism.