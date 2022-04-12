We are looking for a Mountain Stage Associate Producer

Seeking qualified applicants for a Mountain Stage Associate Producer (Community Development Specialist 2) for West Virginia Public Broadcasting

Full Job Description and details can be found below.

Please send cover letter, resume and references via the email or to the addresses below:

Kristina Dodd

600 Capitol Street

Charleston, WV 25301

kdodd@wvpublic.org

Applicant subject line must read as follows: Mountain Stage Associate Producer applicant

Position is open until filled

West Virginia Public Broadcasting is an Equal Opportunity Employer

West Virginia Public Broadcasting - Job Description

Title: Mountain Stage Associate Producer

Department: Mountain Stage

Location: Charleston, WV

Reports to: Mountain Stage Director

Employment Type: Full-Time

Mountain Stage Associate Producer

West Virginia Public Broadcasting is looking for an individual to fill a full-time Mountain Stage Associate Producer position. Under general supervision, the Box Office Manager/ Web Producer is responsible for the Box Office from on-sale to final settlement for 24 Mountain Stage events every year, and two Joy to the World Holiday shows every winter.

This individual will handle ticketing for the public, underwriters, complimentary tickets, and provide necessary updates and ticket counts to the team internally, and to artist representatives as requested. Show-day ticketing duties include managing artist’s complimentary ticket requests, work with volunteer ushers to coordinate scanning of digital tickets.

This individual will be responsible for settling each event upon completion with required reports and information to be placed in show file for accounting purposes.

Website management for MountainStage.org, including building live events with attention to details, coordinating promotional photos and biography information for each guest for every show.

Build out events on Eventbrite with proper ticket prices, send direct ticket links to artists, and coordinate pre-sales on the timeline determined by Executive Producer for Mountain Stage Members.

Draft coordinated e-mail newsletters for two groups: General “MS ALL” Emails, and our monthly Mountain Stage Member emails.

Coordinate outward facing marketing and communications for the program, including design elements for signage, advertisements and other assorted promotional products (fliers, web tiles, social media graphics).

Show Day artist hospitality duties include welcome note cards, posters and other gifts in each dressing room prior to artist arrivals. Assist merchandise sellers as a liaison between artists and merchandise team.

Mountain Stage works with approximately 125 artists per-year and each one is handled professionally and equitably. Last minute updates and changes often occur, and updates to our web products and social media to communicate with ticket holders on short notice may be necessary.

Required Skills

- Work well with others while be able to make decisions on their own in a fast-paced environment.

- Must be quick-thinking, level-headed and be able to maintain composure in high-pressure situations.

- Must be able to thoughtfully handle multiple projects at once with clarity and distinction between events.

- Excellent written and verbal communication skills.

- Ability to communicate with various organizations who partner with Mountain Stage, including and not limited to underwriters, website design team, ticketing support, hotel, catering, and local businesses on a case by case basis.

- Open to receiving constructive criticism, collaborative feedback and incorporating the ideas of other team members.

Required Qualifications

- University degree in marketing, advertising, sales, or business administration, or equivalent preferred.

- Work experience in the not-for-profit sector preferred.

- Knowledge of musical styles commiserate with Mountain Stage’s creative direction. Familiarity of NPR, member stations, other music shows and the broader public radio system that mountain stage exists in.

- Experience with Eventbrite ticketing software/applications, WordPress web publishing, and ability to learn various apps and related products.

- Highly effective project management, prioritization, multi-tasking, and time management skills to meet deadlines.

Compensation:

Salary is commensurate with experience. This is a Full-Time, Exempt (40 hours/week, M-F) position, with some call outs when needed. Benefits offered—medical, dental, eye, and state retirement.