WVPB Takes Home 13 AP Of The Virginias Awards, Including First Place For Outstanding News Operation

West Virginia Public Broadcasting won 13 awards in 11 categories over the weekend at the 2021 Virginias Associated Press Broadcasters awards luncheon at the Greenbrier Resort.

Notably, WVPB’s news team won first place for Outstanding News Operation.

"Tremendous in-depth reporting,” the judges wrote of WVPB’s newsroom. “This organization clearly understands its responsibility to not only serve in the public's best interest but to tell its region's stories. Well done!"

There were 37 news organizations in Virginia and West Virginia that submitted 587 entries into the 2021 award categories. While technically not part of the news department, Teresa Wills won first place for Best Radio News Anchor for WVPB’s morning radio show West Virginia Morning.

Below is a list of WVPB’s awards:

RADIO I/METRO:

Best Continuing News, Second Place, Liz McCormick, “Closing the COVID Gap”

Best Documentary or In-Depth, First Place, Trey Kay and Ryan Katz, "Those Who Lack Good Oral Health Face Far More Than a Toothless Hillbilly Stereotype"

Best Light Feature, First Place, Zack Harold, “Friends and Family Remember Russell Yann, Iconic Owner of Fairmont Hotdog Hotspot”

Best Serious Feature, First Place, Jessica Lilly, “Woman Underground: How One W.Va. Miner Found Family and Fatherly Connection in Coal"

Best Sports Feature, Second Place, Jessica Lilly, “Fayetteville Native Takes 7th in Paralympics 100-Meters"

Best Reporter, First Place, Jessica Lilly; Second Place, June Leffler

Best QA (One-on-One) Interview, Second Place, Liz McCormick, “Returning Home: Berkeley County Special Education Teacher Lifts Up Students With Disabilities”

Best Website, First Place, West Virginia Public Broadcasting

Best Radio News Anchor, First Place, Teresa Wills

Best Mountain State Heritage, First Place, Zack Harold, “Retired Miner Makes Traditional Cream Pull Candy;” Second Place, Trey Kay, “Us and Them: Blair Mountain”

Outstanding News Operation of the Virginias, First Place, West Virginia Public Broadcasting

