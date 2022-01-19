Maggie Holley Named WVPB Education Director

West Virginia Public Broadcasting welcomes Maggie Holley as its new education director.

Holley comes to WVPB after 16 years in education, which included more than nine years as a middle school science teacher and six years in administration.

Most recently, she was principal at Kenna Elementary in Jackson County.

"We’re always teaching our kids to be brave in everything they do," Holley said. "This is the first time I’ve been out of the school system in 16 years, so this is me being brave. It’s a new adventure. The kids made me brave."

"We’re extremely excited to welcome Maggie to the team here at West Virginia Public Broadcasting," said Butch Antolini, interim executive director for WVPB. "We are the Educational Broadcasting Authority and education is at the heart of everything we do. We know Maggie has the energy, experience, talent and ability we need to continue our current projects and programming while developing exciting new initiatives."

Holley is a native of Floyd County, Kentucky, and one of five daughters in a coal mining family. She received her bachelor’s degree from Morehead State University, her master’s from Georgetown College and her educational leadership certificate from Salem University.