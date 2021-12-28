We're Looking For A New Media Sales Associate

Seeking qualified applicants for a Community Development Specialist 2 (Media Sales Associate) for West Virginia Public Broadcasting. Full Job Description and details can be found below.

Please send cover letter, resume and references via the email or to the addresses below:

Kristina Dodd

600 Capitol Street

Charleston, WV 25301

kdodd@wvpublic.org

Applicant subject line must read as follows:

Community Development Specialist 2 (Media Sales Associate)

Deadline for submission is: January 29, 2022

West Virginia Public Broadcasting is an equal opportunity employer.

West Virginia Public Broadcasting

Job Description

Title: Media Sales Associate

Department: Underwriting

Employment Type: Full-Time

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

Media Sales Associate

West Virginia Public Broadcasting is looking for an individual to fill a full-time Media Sales Associate position. A media sales associate for West Virginia Public Broadcasting meets a new business sales goal each quarter while maintaining a portfolio of existing clients; develops new business via phone, email, and in-person visits; develops a quarterly sales plan for achieving new business and renewal goals in each of the four quarters of the fiscal year; submits weekly sales reports to the department head; and sets his/her own schedule for meeting clients, attending after-hours functions for networking, and out-of-office travel. The ideal candidate will be solely responsible for determining the appropriate sales strategies for his/her various clients and will work independently to develop sales proposals, write contracts, and compose on-air copy to meet FCC guidelines for radio and television, as well as meet client’s needs. We want someone who can manage client relationships and sales cycles across assigned sales portfolio, represent WVPB at statewide and community networking events, such as business after hours, Chamber of Commerce dinners, Rotary meetings, and galas. Our ideal candidate will meet weekly to discuss progress toward goals and department issue and works with the department head to assess business trends and develop sales strategies.

Required Knowledge, Skills, and Abilities



Knowledge of best practice in sales and/or fundraising generally and those specific to public media and organizations for comparative analysis.

Excellent oral and written communication skills

Excellent math and computation skills

Attention to detail a must

Ability to track multiple projects, work under deadline pressure, communicate across departments, and respond effectively to diverse and challenging circumstances.

REQUIRED QUALIFICATIONS

1. At least three years experience in sales/fundraising or equivalent relevant experience. Bachelor’s degree preferred.

2. A deep understanding and love of public media

3. A strong knowledge of sales strategies, customer service, and time management.

COMPENSATION

Salary is commensurate with experience. This is a full-time, exempt (40 hours/week, M-F) salaried position. Benefits offered—medical, dental, eye and state retirement.