We're Looking For A Statehouse Reporter

Seeking qualified applicants for an Information Technology Project Manager 2 (Statehouse Reporter) for West Virginia Public Broadcasting.

Full Job Description and details can be found below.

Please send cover letter, resume and references via the email or to the addresses below:

Kristina Dodd

600 Capitol Street

Charleston, WV 25301

kdodd@wvpublic.org

Applicant subject line must read as follows:

Information Technology Project Manager 2 (Statehouse Reporter)

Deadline for submission is December 15, 2021.

West Virginia Public Broadcasting is an equal opportunity employer.

West Virginia Public Broadcasting — Job Description

Title: Statehouse Reporter Department: News

Employment Type: Full-Time

Reports to: News Director

Location: Charleston

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

Statehouse Reporter

The statehouse reporter will cover the state legislature from Charleston and act as a lead reporter and host on our weekly television/radio simulcast The Legislature Today, which is produced in tandem with the legislative sessions at the statehouse. Working under the direction of our News Director and in collaboration with our other reporters, the statehouse reporter will be responsible for daily coverage and news features when sessions are in progress, radio and web statehouse stories throughout the year, and in election years, lead the team’s live coverage of returns on election night. The statehouse reporter also will cover groups, organizations and issues related to state governance and other breaking and spot news, as needed. Experience producing a daily newscast is welcomed as is an understanding of the unique role of public media.

Required Knowledge, Skills and Abilities



Knowledge of national, regional and state political and public policy issues

Knowledge of key players in our political, legislative arenas and their history in governance

Knowledge of West Virginia's legislative process

Ability to conduct credible research, develop news sources, and conduct audio and television interviews

Ability to work on daily deadlines

Ability to use audio recording and sound equipment for radio and television

Knowledge of journalistic ethics

Knowledge of Associated Press style

Ability to navigate a CMS to post and edit written/audio stories

Ability to use audio editing equipment and software



REQUIRED QUALIFICATIONS



A four-year degree in a related field — journalism, communications, political science, strategic communications, etc.

Three years or more experience as a broadcast news reporter

Previous experience reporting on government, particularly state legislatures

Previous experience hosting a radio or television news program

Compensation

Salary is commensurate with experience. This is a full-time, exempt (40 hours/week, M-F) position. Benefits offered—medical, dental, eye and state retirement.