We're Looking For A New Digital Coordinator

Seeking qualified applicants for an Information Systems Manager 1 (Digital Coordinator) for West Virginia Public Broadcasting.

Full Job Description and details can be found below. Please send cover letter, resume and references via the email or to the addresses below: Kristina Dodd

600 Capitol Street

Charleston, WV 25301

kdodd@wvpublic.org

Applicant subject line must read as follows: Information Systems Manager 1 (Digital Coordinator)

Deadline for submission: December 15, 2021

West Virginia Public Broadcasting is an equal opportunity employer.

West Virginia Public Broadcasting — Job Description

Title: Digital Coordinator

Department: Development

Employment Type: Full-Time

Reports to: Marketing and Communications Manager

Location: Charleston

Digital Coordinator

West Virginia Public Broadcasting is looking for an individual to fill a full-time Digital Coordinator position. This position will be someone who can help ensure efficient, accurate, and secure day-to-day operations, design, and maintenance of WVPB’s web properties, including but not limited to internal and external websites, social media accounts, content development, content management maintenance, special promotions, fundraising and development efforts, streaming, and brand protection.

Required Knowledge, Skills, and Abilities

Working in the Development Department and under the direction of the Marketing and Communications Manager, our Digital Coordinator will:



Maintain current and future website functionality and content.

Support the day-to-day operations of the CMS, including managing access permissions, leading the design and implementation of CMS features and user interfaces.

Serve as an integral member of the marketing team managing multiple projects simultaneously.

Train new users on the CMS and acting as support for web assets.

Monitor and maintain our social media accounts — Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, and future ones we haven’t imagined yet.

Help keep our content clean, easy to understand, and worthy of the WVPB brand by editing and proofreading content as necessary.

Ensure site security is above reproach.

Maintain and update the WVPB app.

Manage our dashboard of analytics and provide special reports for the Leadership Team.

Assist with Google Ad buy efforts.

Coordinate and troubleshoot our streaming obligations on socials and on wvpublic.org.

Engage with other members of public media digital teams to stay abreast of latest technology changes and offerings from PBS, NPR, PRX, PRI and others.

Perform other marketing duties as necessary.

REQUIRED QUALIFICATIONS



Associate’s or bachelor’s degree in computer science/information technology preferred or demonstrated equivalent education and experience.

At least 5 years of experience working with excellent websites and active social media accounts required.

WVPB uses industry-specific content management systems — Bento for our television content and Grove for our news and radio content. Experience with these systems is not necessary but would be a bonus.

Exhibit the ability to learn new technologies on the fly and teach them to others as necessary. Demonstrate flexibility when streaming events happen outside usual hours of operation.

Be familiar with Adobe Creative Suite, Canva, and Microsoft Office. You will use them to create assets every day.

Understand the technical jargon we don’t and be proficient in the web applications. Be proficient in the use of HTML5 and CSS3. Familiarity with Response Design Theory and experience with frameworks such as Bootstraps and VUE.js. Familiarity with Javascript, PHP, and MySQL.



Compensation

Salary is commensurate with experience. This is a Full-Time, Exempt (40 hours/week, M-F) position. Benefits offered—medical, dental, eye, and state retirement.