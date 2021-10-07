WVPB Needs A Part-time Folkways Project Coordinator

We are seeking an experienced project coordinator for our three-year, grant-funded folkways project. This is a part-time, contract position, 30 hours per week.

The project coordinator will:

- Monitor project to assist staff in meeting project goals.

- Keep project records for reporting to funder.

- Oversee project spending in conjunction with grants director.

- Perform other administrative duties related to the project.

Send your resume, cover letter, and a list of references to Jane Wright at jwright@wvpublic.org. This job is open until we find the perfect candidate.

