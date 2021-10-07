WVPB is operated by the Educational Broadcasting Authority of West Virginia (EBA), a state agency that offers competitive salaries and excellent benefits. The EBA is an Equal Opportunity Employer and encourages women and minorities to apply.
WVPB Needs A Part-time Folkways Project Coordinator
We are seeking an experienced project coordinator for our three-year, grant-funded folkways project. This is a part-time, contract position, 30 hours per week.
The project coordinator will:
- Monitor project to assist staff in meeting project goals.
- Keep project records for reporting to funder.
- Oversee project spending in conjunction with grants director.
- Perform other administrative duties related to the project.
Send your resume, cover letter, and a list of references to Jane Wright at jwright@wvpublic.org. This job is open until we find the perfect candidate.