Job Postings
WVPB is operated by the Educational Broadcasting Authority of West Virginia (EBA), a state agency that offers competitive salaries and excellent benefits. The EBA is an Equal Opportunity Employer and encourages women and minorities to apply.

WVPB Needs A Part-time Folkways Project Coordinator

West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Published October 7, 2021 at 1:26 PM EDT
A graphic advertising for the job of Part-time Experienced Project Coordinator

We are seeking an experienced project coordinator for our three-year, grant-funded folkways project. This is a part-time, contract position, 30 hours per week.

The project coordinator will:

- Monitor project to assist staff in meeting project goals.

- Keep project records for reporting to funder.

- Oversee project spending in conjunction with grants director.

- Perform other administrative duties related to the project.

Send your resume, cover letter, and a list of references to Jane Wright at jwright@wvpublic.org. This job is open until we find the perfect candidate.

