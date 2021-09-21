WVPB Is Hiring A Part-Time Reporter/Audio Editor/Producer

The news team at West Virginia Public Broadcasting is seeking a part-time reporter/audio editor and producer. The candidate should have prior experience working in radio news and producing daily newscasts. Experience with audio editing software like Adobe Audition is a must.

The schedule would vary but generally encompass weekdays and up to 30 hours a week as needed. Interested candidates should submit a resume along with written and audio clips to Kristina Dodd, HR manager, at kdodd@wvpublic.org.