© 2021 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Telling West Virginia's Story
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WVPB News
job_postings.png
Job Postings
WVPB is operated by the Educational Broadcasting Authority of West Virginia (EBA), a state agency that offers competitive salaries and excellent benefits. The EBA is an Equal Opportunity Employer and encourages women and minorities to apply.

WVPB Is Hiring A Part-Time Reporter/Audio Editor/Producer

West Virginia Public Broadcasting | By Andrea Billups
Published September 21, 2021 at 3:29 PM EDT
A graphic showing a reporter in the field advertising that WVPB is seeking a part-time reporter/producer/audio editor.
WVPB is seeking a part-time reporter/producer/audio editor to join its news team.

The news team at West Virginia Public Broadcasting is seeking a part-time reporter/audio editor and producer. The candidate should have prior experience working in radio news and producing daily newscasts. Experience with audio editing software like Adobe Audition is a must.

The schedule would vary but generally encompass weekdays and up to 30 hours a week as needed. Interested candidates should submit a resume along with written and audio clips to Kristina Dodd, HR manager, at kdodd@wvpublic.org.

WVPB News
Andrea Billups
Andrea Billups is the director of news and public affairs. She is a veteran print, magazine and digital journalist who has worked for national media outlets. She is a graduate of Marshall University and the University of Florida. You can reach her at abillups@wvpublic.org
See stories by Andrea Billups
wvpb_cl_vertical_message.png
It's the power of community.

WVPB is local news, education, music, and entertainment for West Virginia.
Your donation today will help keep us strong and vital.
Donate Now