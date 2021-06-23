Job Posting: Media Sales Associate

West Virginia Public Broadcasting is looking for an individual to fill a full-time Media Sales Associate position. A media sales associate for West Virginia Public Broadcasting meets a new business sales goal each quarter while maintaining a portfolio of existing clients. Develops this new business via phone, email, and in-person visits. Develops a quarterly sales plan for achieving new business and renewal goals in each of the four quarters of the fiscal year. Submits weekly sales reports to the department head. Sets his/her own schedule for meeting clients, attending after-hours functions for networking, and out-of-office travel. Is solely responsible for determining the appropriate sales strategies for his/her various clients and works independently to develop sales proposals, write contracts, and compose on-air copy to meet FCC guidelines for radio and television, as well as meet client’s needs. Manages client relationships and sales cycles across assigned sales portfolio. Represents WVPB at state-wide and community networking events, such as business after hours, Chamber of Commerce dinners, Rotary meetings, and galas. Meets weekly to discuss progress toward goals and department issues. Works with the department head to assess business trends and develop sales strategies.

Required Knowledge, Skills, and Abilities

- Knowledge of best practice in sales and/or fundraising generally and those specific to public media and organizations for comparative analysis.

- Excellent oral and written communication skills

- Excellent math and computation skills

- Attention to detail a must

- Ability to track multiple projects, work under deadline pressure, communicate across departments, and respond effectively to diverse and challenging circumstances

REQUIRED QUALIFICATIONS:

1. At least 3 years’ experience in sales/fundraising or equivalent relevant experience. Bachelor’s degree preferred.

2. A deep understanding and love of public media

3. A strong knowledge of sales strategies, customer service, and time management.

Compensation:

Salary is commensurate with experience. This is a Full-Time, Exempt (40 hours/week, M-F) salaried position. Benefits offered—medical, dental, eye, and state retirement.