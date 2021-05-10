Mountain Stage Announces Live Shows With Limited In-Person Audience

Mountain Stage will resume its 38th season of live performance radio on Sunday, June 13, with guest host Kathy Mattea at the Culture Center Theater and, for the first time since February 2020, a limited in-person audience will be allowed.

Guest artists scheduled to appear are Mississippi songwriting great Paul Thorn, emerging folk singer and songwriter Amythyst Kiah, and West Virginia Music Hall of Fame inductee and “Some Kind Of Wonderful” songwriter, John Ellison. More artists will be announced as they are confirmed.

Mountain Stage will record the show for national distribution later this Fall to more than 280 NPR stations.

Attendance will be limited to 25 percent capacity, or 115 tickets. Current Mountain Stage Members , who support the show with a sustaining gift of $10 a month or more, had early access to purchase tickets. The general public may buy tickets beginning today, Monday, May 10, at 10 a.m. EST, via Eventbrite . Because of the limited capacity, tickets will be available online only. Users can choose between balcony or floor-level seats.

These will be socially distanced events. Seating will be arranged in groups no larger than six. Ticket holders should arrive with those they intend to sit with. Each group will be escorted to available seats on a first-come, first served basis. A face covering — over-the-ear mask or gaiter — is required to be properly worn at all times for the health and safety of everyone in attendance.

The Mountain Stage team also has announced three additional shows scheduled for this summer. On Sunday, July 25, Grammy winner and West Virginia native Kathy Mattea will host Amy Helm, with more guests to be announced. Mountain Stage artistic director and co-founder Larry Groce will host on Sunday, August 1, as the show welcomes back Steve Earle & the Dukes, and John R. Miller. Mattea returns to the host microphone on Sunday, August 22, as we welcome the return of Rodney Crowell, plus rescheduled appearances by Amy Speace and Nobody’s Girl.

1 of 6 — amythyst-kiah 2 of 6 — Amy Helm 3 of 6 — Steve Earle and the Dukes 2021 4 of 6 — Rodney-Crowell 5 of 6 — amy_speace 6 of 6 — Nobody-sGirl2021.jpg

Advance tickets are $30 and day-of-show tickets are $35 for all shows, and can be purchased via Eventbrite. Capacity for all Mountain Stage shows at the Culture Center Theater, which will be limited to 25 percent capacity until further notice. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Show begins at 7 p.m. Information and driving directions to the Culture Center Theater are available here. Shows will be streamed via MountainStage.org and LiveSessions.NPR.org.

Sunday, June 13, 2021

Mountain Stage — Guest Host Kathy Mattea

In partnership with FestivALL Charleston

Featuring: Paul Thorn, Amythyst Kiah, John Ellison, more TBA

Sunday, July 25, 2021

Mountain Stage — Guest Host Kathy Mattea

Featuring: Amy Helm and more TBA.

Sunday, August 1, 2021

Mountain Stage with Larry Groce

Featuring: Steve Earle & the Dukes, John R. Miller, and more TBA.

