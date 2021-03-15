Nominations Open For 2021 Friends Of WVPB Board Of Directors

The nomination period for the Friends of West Virginia Public Broadcasting Board of Directors is open until 11:59 p.m. on April 16, 2021.

The WVPB Board of Directors represents all members (defined as someone who supports WVPB through a financial gift). Any member in good standing may serve on the Board of Directors. All members are entitled to vote for their representative on the Board of Directors.

Directors are elected to rotating terms annually as defined by the Friends of WVPB bylaws. Each director serves a three-year term, attends quarterly meetings, and acts as an ambassador on behalf of public broadcasting in their communities.

Director positions open for fiscal year 2022 are: Beckley (2), Buckhannon (1), Charleston (2), Huntington (1), Martinsburg (1), Morgantown (1), Petersburg (1) and Wheeling (1).

Quarterly meetings are the second Wednesday in September, December, March and June. All meetings begin at 12:30 p.m., at 600 Capitol Street, Charleston, W.Va., (unless otherwise stated) and are open to the public.

The Friends of WVPB is a charitable 501(c)(3) organization that supports WVPB's quality services in education, news and public affairs, emergency services and economic development by soliciting and managing membership donations on behalf of WVPB.

