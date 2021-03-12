© 2021 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Telling West Virginia's Story
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WVPB News
The Legislature Today Logo
The Legislature Today
The Legislature Today is West Virginia’s only television/radio simulcast devoted to covering the state’s 60-day regular legislative session. Fridays at 6 PM on WVPB TV, Radio, and Digital

The Legislature Today Will Not Air This Week

Published March 12, 2021 at 10:33 AM EST
The Legislature Today Logo
The Legislature Today will not air this week.

The Legislature Today will not air this week because of staff exposure to COVID-19. Out of an abundance of caution and following exposure protocols, we were unable to safely tape the show this week. We apologize for the inconvenience and look forward to producing next week's program for our radio, digital and television audiences.

There are many ways to tune in every week. The program is simulcast throughout the Legislative session Fridays at 6 p.m. on the WVPB-HD channel and radio network with a repeat at 8:30 p.m. on television. It also is re-broadcast on Saturdays at 6:30 p.m. on the West Virginia Channel. The program is streamed and archived at wvpublic.org and is available on WVPB’s Facebook page and YouTube Channel. You also can subscribe to the podcast HERE.

WVPB News
wvpb_cl_vertical_message.png
It's the power of community.

WVPB is local news, education, music, and entertainment for West Virginia.
Your donation today will help keep us strong and vital.
Donate Now