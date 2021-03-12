The Legislature Today will not air this week because of staff exposure to COVID-19. Out of an abundance of caution and following exposure protocols, we were unable to safely tape the show this week. We apologize for the inconvenience and look forward to producing next week's program for our radio, digital and television audiences.

There are many ways to tune in every week. The program is simulcast throughout the Legislative session Fridays at 6 p.m. on the WVPB-HD channel and radio network with a repeat at 8:30 p.m. on television. It also is re-broadcast on Saturdays at 6:30 p.m. on the West Virginia Channel. The program is streamed and archived at wvpublic.org and is available on WVPB’s Facebook page and YouTube Channel. You also can subscribe to the podcast HERE.