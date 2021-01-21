Listen: Tyler Childers has the Mountain Stage Song of the Week

Our Song of the Week comes from Kentucky's renowned country artist Tyler Childers.

Childers first appeared on Mountain Stage in 2017 and has been one of the fastest rising stars in all of music. In September of 2020, Tyler surprised many by announcing the release of his fifth studio record, 'Long Violent History', which accompanied a 5-minute video calling for justice for Breonna Taylor while encouraging his fans to dig deep into the issues surrounding systemic racism. The album showcases Tyler's newly acquired fiddle chops and the string band roots that have surrounded him in eastern Kentucky.

1 of 6 — Miss Tess & The Talkbacks Miss Tess & The Talkbacks made their Mountain Stage debut in 2019 during the show's 36th anniversary celebration. Jimmy Downard 2 of 6 — Mary Gauthier Mary Gauthier and Jaimee Harris perform on Mountain Stage. Jimmy Downard 3 of 6 — Johnny Staats West Virginia super-picker Johnny Staats and The Delivery Boys joined the 36th anniversary line-up in 2019. Jimmy Downard 4 of 6 — Larry Groce Larry Groce, artistic director, host and co-founder of Mountain Stage opening the show. Jimmy Downard 5 of 6 — Bil Lepp Storyteller Bil Lepp made a repeat appearance to commemorate 36 years of Mountain Stage. Jimmy Downard 6 of 6 — Finale line-up Finale song closes out the 36th anniversary episode recorded in December of 2019. Jimmy Downard

On this week's show we'll also hear from songwriting great Mary Gauthier, mandolin super-picker Johnny Staats and the Delivery Boys, some jazzy-alt-country from Miss Tess & the Talkbacks, plus we'll be visited by West Virginia Storyteller Bil Lepp. Click here for the playlist.

Find a station where you can listen here, and check out our video of "All Your'n" via our NPR Music Live Sessions Channel below.

