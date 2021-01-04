© 2021
Each week, host Larry Groce hand picks his Song of The Week from the two hour broadcast and an excerpt is heard every Friday morning during West Virginia Morning on WVPB Radio.

Listen: Cave Twins Have the Mountain Stage Song of the Week

West Virginia Public Broadcasting | By Adam Harris
Published January 4, 2021 at 3:07 PM EST
cave_twins_1.jpg
Brian Blauser
/
Mountain Stage
David Mayfield & Abby Rose comprise the musical duo Cave Twins

This week’s broadcast comes from November 2019, when we recorded in Charleston, W.Va. with Ohio based duo Cave Twins. Featuring David Mayfield on mandolin and Abby Rose on guitar, the pair sing beautiful harmony on a heartfelt dose of encouragement for our Song of the Week, "Keep on Singing.”

Though it was recorded a little over a year ago, the song is a nice anthem for starting a new year.

"Then life gets tough, and you've had enough And it brings it to your knees Open up a window and let the blues fly out on the wings of a melody- Keep on Singing"
Cave Twins

The song appears on the duo’s debut recording Best Friends for Now. Last month Cave Twins released a new single, “Mighty Mountain Monster,” as well as a holiday tune to support a main streets program in their home state of Ohio. You can hear the songs and support Cave Twins on BandCamp.

1 of 5  — Chely Wright, 2019
2 of 5  — Michaela Anne, 2019
3 of 5  — The Claudettes
4 of 5  — Andrew Combs, 2019
5 of 5  — Finale Song 11-3-2019

Tune in to this week’s broadcast for the entire set from Cave Twins, plus live performances by country music star Chely Wright, breakout Americana singer and songwriter Michaela Anne, contemplative folk singer and writer Andrew Combs, and genre-blurring, piano-driven power-houses The Claudettes, on this week's episode of Mountain Stage starting Friday, January 8.

Click here for the list of stations that carry Mountain Stage, and be sure to follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter for all the latest.

Adam Harris
Adam is the Executive Producer of Mountain Stage, and he welcomes the audience before each taping begins. You can reach him at adam@mountainstage.org
See stories by Adam Harris
